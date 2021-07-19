Earthquake Information: Average Mag. 4.4 earthquake – south of Leyte, 34 km south of Abiog, Philippines, on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at 1:53 am (GMT +8)





An average earthquake of 4.4 magnitude, at a depth of 3 km

Jul 19 17:56 UTC: First report: VolcanoDiscovery 3 minutes later. Jul 19 18:10: Now using data updates from PHIVOLCS Jul 19 19:15: Hypocenter depth recalculated from 1.0 to 3.0 km (0.6 to 1.9 miles) ). The epicenter was corrected by 5 km (3.1 mi) toward SSW.

Updated Monday, July 19, 2021, 18:15

A moderate earthquake of magnitude 4.4 was reported 30 km southeast of Abiog, Philippines

4.4 Earthquake Jul 20 1:53 am (GMT +8)

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) reported that an earthquake measuring 4.4 on the Richter scale occurred just 22 minutes ago, 30 kilometers southeast of Abu Yog, the Philippines. Visayas, Philippines early in the morning of Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at 1:53 a.m. local time. The exact size, center, and depth of the earthquake may be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review the data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their report. The epicenter (EMSC), which also listed it as a 4.4-magnitude earthquake, and based on initial seismic data, probably many people felt the earthquake in the epicenter area. It should not have caused serious damage, other than falling objects from shelves, broken windows, etc. In Polahongon (population 2,700) located 15 km from the epicenter, and Sogod (slope of 8300) 17 km away, the earthquake should have been a slight tremor felt. A weak tremor may have been felt in Abuyog (population 15,600) located 30 km from the epicenter, Baiyi Town (17,700) 39 km, and Maasin (population 18,300) 48 km away. Cities close to the epicenter where the earthquake may have been felt by a very weak tremor include Tanawan (population 16,600) located 70 km from the epicenter, Ormoc (population 191,200) 79 km, and Tacloban (population 242,100) 84 km. VolcanoDiscovery automatically updates the size and depth if these changes and continues if other important news about the earthquake becomes available. If you are in the area, please send us your experience through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app. This will help us provide more live updates to anyone around the world who wants to know more about this earthquake.

Date and time: Jul 19, 2021 17:53:00 UTC – local time at the epicenter: Tuesday, July 20, 2021 1:53 AM (GMT +8) Size: 4.4 Depth: 3.0 km Latitude/Longitude Center Earthquake: 10.45°N/125.08°E (Southern Leyte, Eastern Visayas, Philippines) Nearest volcano: Cabalian (42 km/26 mi) Nearby towns and cities: 13 km (8 mi) NE (Southern Leyte) (population: 8300) -> See nearby earthquakes! 34 km (21 mi) southeast of Abuyog (Leyte) (population: 15,600) -> See nearby earthquakes! 34 km (21 mi) ENE from Batu (Leyte) (Population: 9,950) -> See nearby earthquakes! 40 km (25 mi) southeast of Bai Bai City (population: 17,700) -> See nearby earthquakes! 44 km (27 mi) northeast of Maasin (south of Leyte) (population: 18,300) -> See nearby earthquakes! 81 km (50 mi) southeast of Ormoc (population: 191,200) -> See nearby earthquakes! 89 km (55 mi) south of Tacloban (population: 242,100) -> See nearby earthquakes! 89 km (56 mi) S of Panalanoy (population: 189,100) -> See nearby earthquakes! 131 km (81 mi) east of Cebu City (Central Visayas) (population: 798,600) -> See nearby earthquakes! 641 km (399 mi) southeast of Manila (National Ca Petal District) (Population: 1,600,000) -> See nearby earthquakes! Weather at the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: Overcast clouds 22.3 °C (72 °F), Humidity: 87%, Wind: 3 m/s (5 knots) From the Southwest primary data source: PHIVOLCS (Philippines Institute of Volcanology and Seismology) Rated energy chest: 2.5 x 1011 joules (69.8 megawatt-hours, equivalent to 60 tons of TNT) Learn more

If you felt this earthquake (or if you were near the epicenter), please share your experience and submit a short “I felt it” report! Other users will love to hear about it, and also if you didn’t feel the earthquake despite being in the area, please report it! Your contribution is also valuable for seismology, earthquake risk analysis, and mitigation efforts. You can use your device’s location or a map to indicate where you are during the earthquake. Thank you! Data on the same earthquake was reported by different agencies

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more you can trust the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

Mag.DepthLocationSource 4.43 km PHILIPPINES: 012 Km S 46° W of Silago (Southern Leyte) PHIVOLCS 3.8? 10? km near Maasin, Eastern Visayas, Philippines VolcanoDiscovery 4.41 kmLEYTE, PHILIPPINESEMSC USER REPORTS OF THIS EARTHQUAKE (7)

Sogod, South Leyte, Eastern Visayas (12.2 km from the epicenter) [Map] Mild shaking (MMI IV) / gentle rolling (sideways tilt in one direction) / 10-15 seconds

Mahaplag Lit (23.1 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak (MMI III) vibration / Single lateral vibration / Very short: bed vibration and house vibration

Abuyug (22.2 km north from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Maasin, South Leyte, Eastern Visayas (40.3 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Rattle, shaking / 5-10 seconds (reported by our app)

Inopacan / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Single side vibration / 2-5 seconds

Sogod Southern Leyte (11.9 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / 2-5 seconds

Sogod, Southern Leyte (11.6 km SW of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shake (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 5-10 seconds

