Scranton firefighters return home from mission in Florida





After spending two long weeks at the site of the deadly building collapse in Miami, a group of Scranton firefighters are back home.

SCRANTON, Pennsylvania – Matt MacDonald says the South Florida heat was the biggest obstacle he and his team faced when working on the pile of rubble that was once a 12-story building.

MacDonald worked as a rescue specialist on PA Task Force 1, and was one of five members of the Scranton Fire Department who made the trip to Miami.

The first priority for the first few days was the search for survivors of the avalanche.

“We were getting into thinking, ‘Maybe,'” MacDonald said. “It was a long hit, but there were people who survived and there weren’t any earthquakes or avalanches for a few weeks, so we were hoping.”

But at a certain point, the mission changed. No longer primarily search and rescue efforts, the crew began to focus on recovery.

“Recovering the bodies of the victims, I was honored to do so, to bring them back to their families, to close their doors. I know a lot of family members have said that, it was a relief to bring them back until I was able to say goodbye,” MacDonald said.

The task force left for Florida on June 30, and just returned on Friday.

“It was long days. You almost lost track in time because you were either on a pile or you were resting and rehab, and then back in again. So it was 14 days of doing it nonstop back and forth,” Chief John Judge said.

The chief justice says that’s why his crews stay aware of their training – because they never know when or where their skills will be in demand.

“It’s an invitation, whether it’s here in Scranton or whether it’s somewhere else. That’s what drives our respondents to do it. It doesn’t really matter where it is.”

Aside from the physical difficulty, the boss says it was emotionally taxing on the job, too.

“They had a mausoleum built there to remember the victims. It’s hard to deal with.”

The focus now is on making sure all the firefighters who were there had access to mental health resources.

The death toll from the collapse was 97.

