Earthquakes shake Puerto Rico, Nicaragua and Panama: no tsunami threat





Many earthquakes have struck parts of Central America and the Caribbean today. Fortunately, there is no tsunami warning as of press time. Photo: USGS

A series of earthquakes, some powerful, has hit parts of Central America and the Caribbean today; Fortunately, there is no tsunami threat at this time for the region, the East Coast of the United States or Hawaii. The strongest earthquakes were in the waters off Panama, Nicaragua, and Puerto Rico today.

The offshore waters of Panama experienced the strongest earthquakes today. The 6.7 magnitude earthquake was the most powerful of three earthquakes that struck about 30 miles south of Ponta de Borica. He hit 4.7 after just 20 minutes, while he hit 4.9 after about 50 minutes.

While Panama was shaking, a 5.3-mile earthquake struck 34 miles southwest of Masacaba, Nicaragua.

With moderate earthquakes hitting the Pacific Ocean, the Tsunami Warning Center in Iowa Beach, Hawaii issued a tsunami information statement. In it they said, “Based on all available data, a destructive tsunami in the Pacific Ocean is not expected.” They added that there was no Hawaii-specific tsunami risk from these earthquakes.

While the Pacific Ocean was shaking, the Caribbean was busy shaking as well. Nine earthquakes struck around Puerto Rico today while one hit the northeastern coast of the Dominican Republic. These earthquakes ranged in magnitude from 2.5 – 3.8. Due to its local intensity and characteristics, no earthquake has been able to generate a local or regional tsunami.

