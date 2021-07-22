Summary: Sporting Kansas City 1, San Jose Earthquakes 1





Daniel Saloy scored the equalizer for Sporting KC by following up a Johnny Russell free kick that bounced off the crossbar. That effort nullified Nathan’s first MLS goal that would have given the Quakes a surprise victory over their high-flying hosts.

Salway’s goal came during an action-packed nine minutes of stoppage time as Sporting KC thought he had a penalty for challenging Russell, only to have the decision overturned by video review. San Jose also dropped to 10 after conceding the equalizer, with Godson showing a second yellow card, giving Sporting the chance to win all three points at the last minute.

The two sides could not enter the competition more contrastingly. While Sporting has been riding three games in a row, San Jose has not won in nine. But San Jose took advantage of the absences of Alan Pulido and Gianluca Bosio, among others, to make a surprising lead in the 53rd minute. Nathan, who was signed only last month from Swiss club Zurich, rose up high in the penalty area to score a corner kick from Christian Espinosa on the far side. from the network.

It looked like that, until injury time arrived and Salway was the quickest to react in the penalty area, scoring his simplest of eight goals so far this season.

