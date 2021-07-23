4.3 An earthquake was recorded off the coast of Nayarit





This evening, July 22, 2021, at 6:43 am local time, a 4.3-magnitude earthquake was recorded 120 kilometers off the coast of Nayarit with no reports of visualization or damage in the coastal areas of Nayarit or Puerto Vallarta.

According to the authorities, the event did not require the activation of the seismic warning system in the area.

On July 3, an earthquake measuring 5.6 km was recorded off the coast of Nayarit and tremors were felt in Puerto Vallarta. There were more than 30 earthquakes off the coast of Jalisco and Nayarit during the month of July. Some social network users reported that they noticed a moderate earthquake on the coast of Jalisco and in Nayarit on July 3, while many netizens said they did not notice the earthquake.

Earthquake shaking tends to amplify in soft soil conditions, according to John Ebel, director of the Weston Observatory, which studies and monitors earthquakes. If you live near a landfill, you will likely feel the vibration more strongly than you would if you lived in rock formations.

Some buildings have a stronger tendency to shake than others, Ebel said.

Ebel said that human sensitivity to tremors is another factor that determines whether or not you will feel the tremors of an earthquake. Humans are naturally sensitive to feeling vibrations, Ebel said, but some are more sensitive than others.

Popular News Puerto Vallarta has more COVID-19 cases than Mexico’s second-largest city, Puerto Vallarta currently reports 1,341 active cases of COVID-19, which are people who have been infected in the past 14 days. The number of active cases in Puerto Vallarta exceeds the number of cases in Guadalajara, Mexico’s second-largest city, which has 953 active cases. On Wednesday, July 21, 2021, Puerto Vallarta recorded 320 infections in one… Quintana Roo will now require a certificate of vaccination or a COVID-19 test before businesses can enter shopping malls, restaurants, nightclubs and hotels, among other businesses in Quintana Roo will be required Vaccination certificate or negative COVID test for no more than 72 hours to enter establishments. “It will allow people who go to these places to feel safe and avoid infection (…) To enter these businesses, it is necessary … to start vaccination for people over 18 years of age on Friday in Puerto Vallarta starting from Friday, July 23, 2021, COVID-19 vaccines will be open to all residents over the age of 18 in Puerto Vallarta.After yesterday’s meeting with President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO), the Governor of Jalisco indicated that the letter sent 15 days ago to accelerate the vaccination strategy in Puerto Vallarta has not It is answered … Corona Virus in Mexico; Report of July 21, 2021 The Ministry of Health of Mexico reports that as of Wednesday July 21, 2,693,495 cumulative cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) have been recorded.In addition, since the beginning of the epidemic, it has suffered Mexico from 237,207 deaths from the disease This represents an increase of 15,198 infected with Covid-19 units in Puerto Vallarta Naval Hospital up to 100%; General Hospital by 96% Data from the Federal Ministry of Health indicate there are three hospitals in Puerto Vallarta or near Taq She is in her designated COVID-19 wards. Puerto Vallarta Naval Hospital reported no beds available to treat COVID-19 patients, while General Hospital reported an occupancy of 96% of COVID-19 beds. Puerto Vallarta Regional Hospital records an occupancy rate of 60%…

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vallartadaily.com/4-3-earthquake-registered-off-the-coast-of-nayarit/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos