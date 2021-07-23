



A new study shows that sensors on high-altitude balloons can detect pressure signals from earthquakes. Can this method be used on Venus?

Written by Jing Han Chung, University of New Mexico

Quote: Chong, JH, 2021 This is what high-flying airships can tell us about earthquakes, Temblor, http://doi.org/10.32858/temblor.189

Immediately after the large earthquakes in Ridgecrest, California, in early July 2019, researchers deployed several scientific tools to collect data on earthquake sequences and fault structures. One team deployed high-altitude balloons fitted with sensors that detect changes in atmospheric pressure, hoping to see evidence of aftershocks that continued to rock the area. The team found that their balloons detected pressure changes caused by a moderate-magnitude 4.2-magnitude earthquake south of the Ridgecrest. They hope this method can be used to conduct a seismic investigation of Venus.

A high-altitude balloon flies over the Mojave Desert, California, to collect infrasound measurements. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

Recording pressure signals from earthquakes

Previous studies using balloons equipped with pressure sensors have successfully detected artificial seismic sources from seismic routes and underground eruptions, says Quentin Brisseau, a geophysicist at NORSAR (Norwegian Seismic Array), lead author of the new study in Geophysical Research Letters. However, he says, this was the first study to successfully detect an earthquake using pressure sensors attached to balloons.

Each balloon is about 20 or 33 feet (6 or 10 meters) wide with a small bundle attached under it via a rope. Each package contains one pressure sensor and other electronic components. On July 22, 2019, the team launched the first pair of balloons, followed by another pair on August 9, 2019. The balloons flew about 10 hours, at an altitude of more than nine miles (15 kilometers). One of the balloons, nicknamed “CrazyCat,” carried two beams and achieved an altitude of 15 miles (24 kilometers) above the ground – nearly twice the height of a cruising commercial airliner.

Researchers in California’s Mojave Desert set up a high-altitude balloon with a white box or package containing electronics. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

These pressure sensors do not directly record seismic waves like Earth-based seismometers do. Instead, they record ultrasound fingerprints from earthquakes — low-frequency sound signals generated in the air. These signals occur as Rayleigh waves (a type of surface wave) of an earthquake rolling across the surface. Brissaud likens it to the vibrations from the drum: when we press on the drum, this will excite the solid drum head, causing the drum to vibrate. These vibrations stir the air molecules around the drum and produce sound waves that we hear.

During the balloon flights, seismic stations on the ground recorded about 18 earthquakes that produced ultrasonic signals large enough to be detected by the balloon-borne sensors. However, due to background noise, Brisso and colleagues were only able to identify and verify stress signals from a 4.2-magnitude earthquake. Their balloons recorded the earthquake at an altitude of three miles (4.8 kilometers) and 48 miles (78 kilometers) from the epicenter.

Animated seismic sensor quarrel

Similar to a hot air balloon, these balloons fly because the hot air inside the balloon is lighter than the surrounding cool air. To heat the air inside the balloon, the dark matter absorbs the sun’s heat, rather than using a stove like a traditional hot air balloon. As the sun sets, the temperature in the balloon drops, causing the balloon to descend. The team tracks and retrieves the balloon using the Global Positioning System (GPS).

However, popping the balloons can be difficult. Specifically, Presaud says, it’s essential to make sure the balloons take off and fly in the direction needed to record earthquakes in the most seismically active areas. Although the team can predict a range of flight paths using flight models developed by co-author Daniel Bowman, there are still uncertainties due to wind changes. “If the flight is delayed by a few days, the expected initial route could turn out to be completely wrong,” Briseau added.

Researchers walk a balloon across the desert. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

Another challenge in collecting data is background noise, which can be produced by a variety of sources, including explosions that produce ultrasound or vibrations of the balloon itself. For example, when a balloon floats, it produces a vortex similar to that created by flying aircraft. These eddies can change the pressure of the surrounding air and produce the same frequency ranges as pressure waves generated by earthquakes. Earthquake pressure signals can still be recovered from the noise by comparing the signals if one balloon contains two pressure sensors – like CrazyCat. Correlating the balloon data with seismic signals collected on the ground provides additional examination, Briseau says. Balloon pressure sensors are more likely to record pressure signals for large earthquakes because larger seismic waves tend to produce larger pressure signals, he says.

However, Voon Hui Lai, a seismologist at the Australian National University who was not involved in this study, points out that sensors that detect earthquakes are moving, whereas typical seismic sensors do not move on the ground. She says the team must take into account the motion of the sensors, as well as changing weather conditions as they model how the ultrasound signal propagates through the atmosphere.

Applications on Venus and Earth

In the 1980s, the Russian probe Venera 13 and 14 successfully landed on Venus with seismometers on board to search for tectonic motion. However, the probe stopped working within hours due to the intense heat and pressure on the surface of Venus. By sending a balloon into Venus’s atmosphere (between 55 to 70 kilometers), which has Earth-like temperatures and atmospheric pressure at these altitudes, the balloon would have a longer lifespan, increasing the likelihood of detecting earthquakes on Venus. Brisseau says Venus’s atmosphere near the surface would also result in a much clearer relationship between seismic waves and ultrasound on Venus than on Earth.

Image of the surface of Venus taken by the lander Venera 13 on March 1, 1982. Credit: NASA and Venera 13, Public Domain

However, there are plenty of ground-based applications out there, says Brisso. For example, balloons could be launched over the oceans to record seafloor tectonic motion, which could cost less than deploying seismographs to the ocean floor, he says.

In addition, multiple balloons carrying an array of sensors can help estimate the speed and direction of propagation of earthquake waves, says Lai. The balloons could be used to supplement the existing volcanic monitoring network, which uses ultrasound, she says, or even to help track storms.

The next step for Brissaud’s team is to head to another area where they can explore the relationships between earthquake magnitude and subsurface characteristics and ultrasound signals. Brisaud, led by co-author Siddharth Krishnamurthy of the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), says the team plans to deploy balloons in Oklahoma to analyze pressure signals generated by earthquakes of various sizes and focal mechanisms.

Lay says Oklahoma is ideal because of the high rate of induced earthquakes, and the balloon’s deployment will help us understand how small the size and distance needed to detect an earthquake.

