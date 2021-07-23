Tokyo 2020 releases a movie to promote the story of recovery and reconstruction games





Tokyo 2020 released a short film depicting how sport helped restore the Tohoku region in the years following the earthquake and tsunami in 2011.

Titled “Great East Japan Earthquake Recovery Efforts and the Tokyo 2020 Games: Forging a Shared Path Toward the Future,” the program runs for four and a half minutes and is set entirely to music.

The information is given in English translation.

The release was timed to coincide with the first Olympic softball games held in Fukushima, the prefecture where a tsunami caused the collapse of the nuclear plant.

Presentations are designed to show how much Tokyo 2020 has done to help affected areas of the Special Recovery and Reconstruction Games booth at Big Sight’s main press center, a conference center where journalists from around the world gather.

What has the sport achieved since the disaster? ask the movie.

“What can sport do to help our future?”

Children are shown learning about Miraitowa, the Olympic mascot, and they vote on its design; Games volunteers are seen receiving training for their duties.

The Olympic women’s softball competition is already underway in Fukushima © Getty Images

Organizers said that “one of the fundamental principles of the Tokyo 2020 Games is to support reconstruction in the aftermath of the devastation caused by the Great East Japan Earthquake.”

The Tokyo 2020 Games, dubbed the “Recovery and Reconstruction Games”, sought to “help push forward the active reconstruction efforts undertaken in the stricken areas and bring hope to local children through the power of sport”.

Initiatives included the “sports experience” sessions that feature heavily in the film.

It shows the arrival of the Olympic cauldron, which was originally lit at Tokyo National Stadium but has been moved to Ishinomaki in Miyagi Prefecture.

The film shows the Olympic flame being taken across the area – before the original postponement of the Games – in an Olympic safety lantern on a steam train.

There are also sequences showing MOCCO, the 10-meter-tall puppet on a chain that arrived last weekend in Tokyo after making a trip through the affected areas.

The film sees the grand start of the Olympic torch relay from Fukushima in March of this year.

Tomorrow, Torch Relay completes its 121-day journey.

