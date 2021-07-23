International Paralympic Committee, World Health Organization sign memorandum of understanding for cooperation in promoting diversity and equality in health and sport





The World Health Organization (WHO) and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) today signed an agreement to work together to promote diversity and equality through global initiatives that promote health and sport for all, everywhere. The two partners will work together to improve the global approach to quality rehabilitation and assistive technologies as part of universal health coverage; and alleviate existing inequalities in access to these life-changing services – a prerequisite for equal opportunities and sport for people with disabilities, including Paralympians and para-athletes. “Sport and health are natural allies, and the benefits are mutually reinforcing,” said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. “More than that, the Paralympic Games are an inspiring statement of what people with disabilities can achieve. We hope that this partnership between the WHO and the IPC will provide a platform for more people with disabilities to participate in sport, but also show why universal health insurance is so important, providing all people with the care and technology needed to reach their potential. “ Andrew Parsons, President of the IPC, said: “This is a new partnership that will greatly benefit society, as sport is an outstanding tool for ensuring people lead active and healthy lifestyles. The IPC’s partnership with the WHO goes beyond promoting a physical and healthy lifestyle, and will also focus on highlighting the role of assistive technology in creating an inclusive world, especially for over 1 billion people with disabilities. “ Mr. Parsons and Dr. Tedros signed a Memorandum of Understanding in Tokyo. The Paralympic Games will begin on August 24 and end on September 5. Disability is a global public health issue, but with a higher prevalence in lower-income countries, with even less access to health care and assistive technologies. The World Health Organization estimates that about 15% of the world’s population lives with disabilities – and that number is growing due to demographic changes, including an aging population and a global increase in chronic health conditions. Only 1 in 2 people with disabilities can afford health care, including rehabilitation services; and 1 in 10 has access to life-changing assistive technology. The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed people with disabilities to increased risks of COVID-19 infection and poorer health because health information and care have not been provided to them in ways that are easily accessible to them.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.who.int/news/item/22-07-2021-international-paralympic-committee-world-health-organization-sign-memorandum-of-understanding-to-cooperate-in-the-promotion-of-diversity-and-equity-in-health-and-sports The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos