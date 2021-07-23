Earthquake Information: Average Mag. 5.5 earthquake – New Ireland, 80 km southeast of Kokobo, Papua New Guinea, on July 23 4:16 pm (GMT +10)





An average earthquake of 5.5 magnitude, at a depth of 54 km

Jul 23 06:27 UTC: First to arrive: GFZ 11 minutes later. Jul 23 06:41: Volume has been recalculated from 5.4 to 5.5. The depth of the epicenter of the explosion was recalculated from 10.0 to 40.0 km (6.2 to 25 mi). Epicenter position corrected by 8.9 km (5.6 mi) towards ENE.23 Jul 07:00: Epicenter position corrected by 2.2 km (1.4 mi) towards S.23 Jul 08:05: Hypocenter depth recalculated from 40.0 to 54.0 km (from 25 to 34 miles). The epicenter was corrected 3.5 km (2.2 mi) toward SSW.

Update Friday, July 23, 2021, 6:33

Magnitude 5.4 earthquake strikes near Kokobo, Kokobo County, East New Britain Province, Papua New Guinea

5.4 earthquake July 23 4:15 pm (GMT +10)

Just 17 minutes ago, a 5.4 magnitude earthquake occurred near Kokobo, Kokobo District, East New Britain Province, Papua New Guinea. The earthquake was recorded on the afternoon of Friday, July 23, 2021 at 4:15 pm local time, at a shallow depth of 10 km below the surface of the earth, and the event was presented by the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ), the first seismological agency. Our monitoring service identified a second report from the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) which also mentioned a magnitude 5.4 earthquake, and based on initial seismic data, the earthquake should not have caused any significant damage, but it was. Many people probably felt a slight tremor in the epicenter area. A weak tremor may have been felt in Kokobo (26300) which is 74 km from the epicenter, and Rabaul (population 8,100) 92 km away. VolcanoDiscovery will automatically update the size and depth if these things change and follow up if other important news about the earthquake becomes available. If you are in the area, please send us your experience through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app. This will help us provide more live updates to anyone around the world who wants to know more about this earthquake.

Date and Time: July 23, 2021 06:16:02 UTC – Local time at the epicenter: July 23 4:16 pm (GMT +10) Size: 5.5 Depth: 54.0 km Latitude/Longitude of the epicenter: 4.64 degrees south / 152.93 degrees east (New Ireland, Papua New Guinea) Nearest volcano: Rabaul (Tavurvur) (84 km/52 mi) Nearby towns and cities: 80 km (50 mi) ESE from Kokobo (Eastern New Britain) (population: 26,300) -> See nearby earthquakes! 98 km (61 mi) ESE from Rabaul (East of New Britain) (Population: 8,070) -> See nearby earthquakes! 326 km (202 mi) ENE of Quimby (Talassi District, West New Britain) (population: 18,800) -> See the nearby earthquakes! 330 km (205 mi) southeast of Caving (population: 14,500) -> See nearby earthquakes! 330 km (205 mi) southeast of Caving (population: 14,500) -> See nearby earthquakes! 339 km (211 mi) west of Bangona (Bougainville) (population: 2,920) -> See nearby earthquakes! 341 km (212 mi) west of Arawa (Bougainville) (population: 40,300) -> See nearby earthquakes! 413 km (257 mi) ENE of Kandrian (West of New Britain) (Population: 1,010) -> See nearby earthquakes! 579 km (360 mi) northwest of Gizo (New Georgia Range, Western District, Solomon Island NDS) (Population: 6,150) -> See nearby earthquakes! 834 km (518 mi) northeast of Port Moresby (national capital) (population: 283,700) -> See nearby earthquakes! Weather in the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: Light rain 22.8°C (73°F), Humidity: 73%, Winds: 2 m/s (4 knots) Primary data source: GFZ (German Research Center for Geosciences) Estimated outgoing power: 1.1 x 1013 Joules (3.12 gigawatt-hours, equivalent to 2,682 tons of TNT or 0.2 atomic bombs!) Learn more

If you felt this earthquake (or if you were near the epicenter), please share your experience and submit a short “I felt it” report! Other users would love to hear about it, and also if you didn’t feel the earthquake despite being in the area, please report it! Your contribution is also valuable for seismology, earthquake risk analysis, and mitigation efforts. You can use your device’s location or a map to indicate where you are during the earthquake. Thank you! Data on the same earthquake was reported by different agencies

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more you can trust the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

Mag.Depth Source Location 5.554 km Papua New Guinea: New Britain Area, PNGGFZ 5.260 km Papua New Guinea: New Britain Area, PNGEMSC 5.365 km Papua New Guinea: New Britain Area, PNGGeoAu 5.260 km93 km ESE of Kokobo, Papua New Guinea USGS User Reports About this earthquake (1)

Kokubo / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / 5-10 seconds

Look for aftershocks of an earthquake or past earthquakes

aftershocks

More information

Depending on its size, the fault that was active during the earthquake ruptured almost along a surface. 32 km2 (= 12 square miles) is a first-order estimate. The rupture zone is likely to be about 10 km (6 mi) long, and aftershocks usually occur during the days and weeks following an earthquake at or near the same fault, at distances of approx. Twice the length of the fault zone. The broad linear arrangement of aftershock centers often includes the main shock rupture area (check the map below to verify). So far, no aftershocks have been recorded. Previous earthquakes in the same area Please wait while searching millions of records, this can take up to 20-30 seconds.

