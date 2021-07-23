Earthquake info: Micro Mag. 1.0 earthquake





An earthquake of magnitude 1.0, at a depth of 4 km

Jul 23 15:55 UTC: First to arrive: EMSC in 4 minutes. Jul 23 15:55: Data updates from the USGS are now being used Jul 23 16:13: Volume has been recalculated from 3.0 to 1.0. The depth of the hypocenter was recalculated from 12.6 to 4.3 km (from 7.8 to 2.7 mi). The epicenter was corrected by 97 km (60 mi) in the direction of S.

Update Friday, July 23, 2021 at 16:00

Small 3.0 earthquake strikes near Sparks, Washoe County, Nevada, USA

3.0 earthquake July 23 8:50 am (GMT -7)

A 3.0-magnitude earthquake near Sparks, Washoe County, Nevada, USA, was reported just 9 minutes ago by the US Geological Survey, the main international and national agency that monitors seismic activity in the United States. The earthquake occurred 7.8 miles below the epicenter on the morning of Friday, July 23, 2021 at 8:50 am local time. The exact size, focus, and depth of an earthquake can be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review the data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their reports. The Earthquake Monitoring Center (EMSC) also listed the 3.0-magnitude earthquake. Cities or towns close to the epicenter where a very weak earthquake may have been felt include Stagecoach (population 1900) located 5 miles from the epicenter, Silver Springs (pop) 5300) 13 miles, and Nevada City (9000) 13 miles. in Fernley (population 19,400, 18 miles), Sparks (population 96,100, 18 miles), Reno (241,400, 21 miles), Sun Valley (population 19,300, 22 miles), Spanish Springs (Bob) 15,100, 22 miles), Carson City (54,500, 23 miles), and South Lake Tahoe (21,700, 43 miles), probably did not feel the earthquake.

Date and time: Jul 23, 2021 15:51:03 UTC – Local time at the epicenter: Fri, July 23, 2021 8:51 AM (GMT-7) Size: 1 Depth: 4.3 km Latitude/Longitude of the epicenter: 38.531°N/119.5338°W (Lyon, Nevada, USA) Nearest volcano: Soda Lakes (53 km/33 mi) Nearby towns and cities: 5 km (3 mi) SW of Colleville (Population: 495) -> Watch earthquakes Nearby! 23 km (14 mi) S of Topaz Ranch Estates (Nevada) (population: 1500) -> See nearby earthquakes! 33 km (20 mi) SSW of Smith Valley (Nevada) (population: 1,600) -> See nearby earthquakes! 44 km (27 mi) SSE from Gardnerville Ranchos (Nevada) (population: 11,300) -> See nearby earthquakes! 59 km (37 mi) south of South Lake Tahoe (El Dorado County) (population: 21,700) -> see nearby earthquakes! 60 km (37 mi) SSE for Johnson Lane (Douglas County, Nevada) (Population: 6,490) -> See nearby earthquakes! 73 km (46 mi) southeast of Carson City, Nevada (population: 54,500) -> See nearby earthquakes! 79 km (49 mi) south of Nevada City (Lyon County) (Population: 8,960) -> See nearby earthquakes! 113 km (70 mi) south of Sparks, Nevada (population: 96,100) – > See nearby earthquakes! 114 km (71 mi) southeast of Reno, Nevada (population: 241,400) -> See nearby earthquakes! Raw data source: USGS (USGS) Rated outgoing power: 2 x 106 Joules (0.554 kWh) More information

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more you can trust the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

Mag.DepthLocationSource 1.04.3 km7 Km WNW of Stagecoach, NV USGS 3.013 kmNEVADAEMSC User reports this earthquake At 1.0 degree, people would not normally feel such an earthquake, but it could be effectively recorded.

Look for aftershocks of an earthquake or past earthquakes

