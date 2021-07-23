Phivolcs lowers Taal Volcano’s status to Alert Level 2 amid ‘low turbulence’ – Manila Bulletin





Volcano Language (Manila Newsletter file photo)

On Friday evening, July 23, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) lowered the status of Taal Volcano to Alert Level 2 after it showed “cessation of volcanic activity.”

Taal volcano had an offensive eruption on July 1 causing the Phivolcs to put the volcano below Alert Level 3. It was followed by 19 weak veriomagmatic eruptions through July 9.

“The disturbances since then have been characterized by renewed seismic activity, lower overall volcanic gas emissions, very slight ground deformation, and a positive microgravity anomaly,” Phivolcs said in a bulletin.

Since July 1, the Phivolcs have recorded a total of 1,195 volcanic earthquakes with magnitudes ranging from 1.8 to 4.6.

Of the total seismic events, 789 were volcanic tremors, 365 were low-frequency earthquakes, 26 were hybrids, and three were volcano-tectonic earthquakes caused by activity in the shallow magma and hydrothermal zone below Taal Volcano Island (TVI).

“Most of the earthquakes occurred under the main crater and the northeastern sector of TVI, indicating the migration of shallow, gas-dissolving magma, volcanic gas, and/or hydrothermal fluids below these areas,” Phivolcs explained.

The average influx of sulfur dioxide, or sulfur dioxide, was 12,161 tons per day in the first week of July, with the highest emissions of 22,628 tons per day recorded on July 4.

The Phivolcs note that average sulfur dioxide emissions fell to 4,763 tons per day between July 8 and 22.

He noted that “the decrease in degassing activity reflects the decreasing volume of volcanic gas accumulating under TVI as well as the ‘cleaning’ effects of rain-fed water feeding into the Taal hydrothermal system.”

Furthermore, Phivolcs said activity in the main crater was often characterized by “moderate steam-laden plume generation and periodic but generally less robust lake water flow, consistent with reduced molten gas removal.”

Given these observations, Phivolcs lowered the Taal Volcano Alert Status from Alert Level 3 to Alert Level 2 “to reflect the overall decreasing trend in the level of monitoring parameters.”

Alert Level 2 means there are fewer disturbances, Phivolcs said, however, it should not be interpreted that the disturbances have stopped or that the danger of a volcanic eruption has disappeared.

He noted that “in the event of an uptrend or a clear change in the monitored parameters warning of a possible breakout, the Alert Level may be raised again to Alert Level 3.”

“At this time, people residing within high-risk areas of base rush and who have returned after stepping down to Alert Level 2 should be prepared for a prompt and orderly evacuation,” she added.

If there is a persistent downtrend in the monitored parameters after a sufficient observing period, Phivolx said the Alert Level will be lowered to Alert Level 1.

Below Alert Level 2, Phivolcs reminded that “sudden steam-driven eruptions or eruptions, volcanic earthquakes, and fatal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas can occur and threaten areas within TVI and along its coast.”

She said entry to the volcanic island, an area of ​​constant danger, should be strictly prohibited.

