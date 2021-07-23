Westport needs to look to the future rather than recreate the past





Opinion: The New Zealand Natural Disaster Insurance Scheme, managed by the Earthquake Commission, is a world-leading scheme. The system is designed to supplement private insurance coverage (increasingly insured in lieu of replacement) and, where possible, return the customer to a situation similar to the one that existed prior to the natural disaster.

After natural disasters, it has been standard policy practice to reassure the affected community that life will return to “normal” as soon as possible. Essentially, the message was “Normal transmission will resume”.

This thinking changed after the second Christchurch earthquake in February 2011. Then the question became, should rebuilding at the same sites? Why rebuild in areas of multiple natural hazards, particularly if susceptibility to these hazards is increasing?

Christchurch had known for years prior to the Darfield earthquake that many areas of the city were at appreciable risk of flooding, but although the hazards of liquefaction were also recognized, the city had not experienced a liquefaction event after European settlement. The new normal.

Read more: * Are homes on stilts a good solution to frequent floods? * Military helps clear rubbish as number of red Westport homes to be confirmed * Data will help predict future flood severity – and how to mitigate it * West Coast flood: a temporary village to be established for those whose homes have been wrecked * West Coast flood: Westport rate payers pushed into plan $10 Million Protection in 2017 * EQC 10 Years After the 2011 Earthquake: Has It Changed or Just Modified?

The central government has also recognized that to maintain the portability of insurance, whether from private insurers or reinsurers, Christchurch’s risk profile must be reduced.

Canterbury’s high level of residential insurance coverage provided an opportunity to withdraw from the highest risk areas at the lowest economic cost. The new normal in which Christchurch found itself included a residential red zone, which was the first major withdrawal from a residential area at risk in New Zealand.

Peter Meacham / Stuff

Lisa Gregory outside her flooded home in Westport this week.

More than 7,000 properties, inhabited by more than 20,000 people, have been sold to the government. The government then demanded the insurance money. While withdrawing from these areas before a disaster may have a much lower social cost, natural disasters provide an opportunity to assess whether rebuilding or withdrawing is the best use of financial resources, including insurance money.

So, we find ourselves in the midst of another natural disaster, this time in Westport.

Before embarking on a program to return residential properties to their pre-disaster condition, we need to consider the lasting cost of protecting these properties and what the broader natural hazards look like.

Chris Skelton/Staff

Tyler Croft and Amy Oxford-Hooker at their rental home in Westport. They have lost everything in the recent floods and will need to find somewhere else to live. Furthermore, Amy is scheduled to give birth in a couple of weeks.

Are flood-damaged properties also susceptible to liquefaction and lateral spreading under seismic vibration? Is real estate also vulnerable to sea level rise? tsunami? storms? Are floods getting worse with climate change?

With natural disaster insurance coverage now available, it’s important to make an assessment and, rather than trying to recreate the past, think about what Westport could look like in the future.

./Things

Nick Rogers QSO is a natural hazard specialist at Tonkin + Taylor and held the lead advisory role to government on red zoning in Christchurch in 2011.

Confining rivers inevitably leads to greater disasters. If we want to have a more resilient future, we need to start adapting to the current threats of natural hazards, many of which are dynamic.

The natural disaster in Westport cannot be undone. What Westport can do, however, is seize this opportunity to embark on an adaptation journey. This may lead to a defense against nature, but it is more likely to lead to cohabitation with nature and becoming more resilient. Like Christchurch.

Nick Rogers QSO is a natural hazard specialist at Tonkin + Taylor and held the lead advisory role to government on red zoning in Christchurch in 2011.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.stuff.co.nz/opinion/125840922/westport-needs-to-look-to-the-future-rather-than-recreate-the-past The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos