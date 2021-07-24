Internet users receive advance alert about earthquakes through devices; Here’s why – Manila Bulletin





Social media went viral early in the morning on Saturday, July 24, after Filipinos woke up to a 6.7-magnitude earthquake that struck Calatagan, Batangas and was felt by residents in nearby areas including parts of Metro Manila.

Some netizens applauded the advance warning issued by Google via their mobile phones, moments before the earthquake at 4:49 am.

This was followed by a magnitude 5.1 aftershock at 4:57 a.m., according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

Twitter user_bigbryte said: “Props to whoever invented this early warning system. I got a notification seconds before the Bajo Lumendol (before the earthquake hit).”

Props to whoever invented this early warning system. They were notified seconds before the Bajo Lumendol. pic.twitter.com/FJ4S9dhWyd

– bry (@bigbryte) July 23, 2021

(Screenshot of the earthquake pre-warning provided by Twitter user_bigbryte)

Meanwhile, Twitter user @sunlightmirae said: “But kudos to Android/Google notification about the earthquake. It was accurate as hell! After receiving that notification, seconds after lumindol nga (an earthquake actually happened). Keep them all safe!”

But kudos to the android/google notification about the earthquake. It was accurate as hell! After receiving this notification, after seconds of lumindol nga. Huhsush keep everyone safe!

– Wayne (@sunlightmirae) July 23, 2021

Others wondered if the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) had issued similar warnings because they had not received any.

Twitter user @guidoerikamae asked: “Why don’t we have an alert? Even if we cp them mama? The three of us have a cp that comes when there’s such an earthquake or heavy rain the alert but now? The NDRRMC alert didn’t happen (why didn’t we get any alert? Even the phone Mobile for our security. We have three mobile phones used to receive alert in the event of an earthquake or heavy rain but now? The NDRRMC alert hasn’t occurred.)”

But we don’t have an alert? Even if we cp them mamma? The three of us have our CB coming when there is such an earthquake or heavy rain alarm but now? The Ndrrmc alert did not occur. https://t.co/3GMGinFJnU

– Erika Guerrero‍ (@guidoerikamae) Jul 23, 2021

According to Google, Android devices such as mobile phones have been used to “provide people with timely and useful information about the earthquake when searching, as well as a few seconds’ warning to get themselves and loved ones to safety if needed.”

Google Philippines launched an “Android Earthquake Alerts System” last month that alerts people during an earthquake in two ways: via a search engine and directly on an Android mobile device.

A 6.7 magnitude earthquake strikes Calatagan, Batangas on July 24, 2021 (courtesy of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology)

Meanwhile, the NDRRMC was sending disaster alerts and calamities as mandated by Republic Act 10639 or the Mobile Disaster Free Alerts Act.

Prior to this, NDRRMC explained that the delay in issuing the alert, such as during heavy rain or earthquakes, was due to “network congestion”.

“Network congestion appears to be occurring as a result of messages being sent to many subscribers at the same time, which is a technology limitation our communications partners are still trying to resolve,” said Office of Civil Defense spokesman Mark Timball.

Meanwhile, Timbal said local officials are already conducting an initial assessment to determine the damage caused by the quake.

He noted that there was no immediate threat of tsunami in the aftermath of the earthquake, although aftershocks were expected.

“[There is an] Continuous evaluation. So far, there is no danger of a tsunami after the earthquake.

“[We are] Expect no damage. [We are] Aftershocks of the earthquake are expected.”

Language evacuated

Timbal said local officials are also assessing whether evacuees who fled their homes due to the roar of the Taal volcano in Batangas will be allowed to return since Phivolcs lowered the volcano alert level to level 2 from 3.

“The Calabarzon Regional Disaster Management Department and the affected local government units are checking the local situation to see if the evacuees can be allowed to go home,” he said.

More than 1,600 families out of 5,800 individuals are still residing in evacuation centers in Batangas due to volcanic activity in Taal.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

Click here to register

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mb.com.ph/2021/07/24/netizens-receive-advance-alert-on-earthquake-thru-gadgets-heres-why/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos