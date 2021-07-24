Earthquakes, hurricanes… Now we have to worry about heat domes?





The Japanese are well aware of such catastrophic events as earthquakes, typhoons, floods, volcanic eruptions, and tsunamis, and they are quite sympathetic when other parts of the world suffer such disasters. But what do they have to say about thermal domes – under which mercury reaches 45 degrees Celsius or higher – a phenomenon they have survived so far?

On June 29, the Canadian village of Lytton, British Columbia, recorded a record high of 49.6 degrees Celsius, along with several hundred deaths, the heat caused several wildfires, which are likely to wipe out the city’s very existence.

Akira Mori, president of Tokyo-based Weather Map Co., Ltd, couldn’t hide his surprise.

“At first, I thought something must be wrong with the data,” he said in the July 26 issue of Weekly Playboy. This is not a desert inland, but a coastal area. In normal years, it is a nice place to spend the summer. It is unimaginable that temperatures approach 50 degrees Celsius.”

The high temperatures are attributed to a phenomenon called thermal dome. This occurs when the westerly wind deviates from its usual meandering pattern, forming a pattern shaped like the Greek letter omega, which traps heat and allows it to build up, with high-pressure air descending from above and heat pressure as it approaches the ground.

Looking at the direction of the winds this year, warm air from within the continent crossed the Rocky Mountains to create a fading effect of very hot air.

“It is believed that a perfect storm of phenomena occurred by chance, and created several days of misery for people in the Pacific Northwest,” Morey explained.

With some trepidation, the magazine asks Mori about the possibility of such a thing happening in Japan.

He replies, “Actually, something was close to happening.” It appears that while temperatures did not rise to 50 degrees Celsius in Japan, when two regions of high pressure overlap – one on the Tibetan plateau and the other over the Pacific Ocean – the results can be described as something similar to a thermal dome. In 2018, Kumagaya City, Saitama Prefecture, recorded Japan’s highest recorded temperature of 41.1 °C, and this figure was matched two years later in Hamamatsu, Shizuoka Prefecture.

“In recent years, temperatures in excess of 40 degrees Celsius have been occurring on an annual basis,” Morey points out. “At the time, we tend to focus only on the highest temperature, but in Japan, with its high humidity, the daily low temperatures are the most frightening. When nighttime temperatures remain above 25°C, they are referred to as “nights.” Tropical. “Recently, there have been days when the temperature has never fallen below 30 degrees Celsius, so apart from the coronavirus, this is another good reason to stay at home and protect themselves from the sweltering heat.”

Although the rainy season may not have officially ended in Kanto before July 23, which is the opening day of the Olympics, the hot weather that follows it usually is already here.

Out of consideration for the athletes’ health, the marathon events have been moved north to Sapporo, where the women’s and men’s marathons are scheduled for August 7 and 8, respectively. While Sapporo is usually cooler than Tokyo, it is also known to be steamy: an all-time high of 36.2°C was recorded on August 7, 1994. But of the 10 hottest days ever recorded there, six occurred between August 5. And 10 in different years.

All sports fans should pray that the host city of the marathon survives the abnormal heat, under a dome or otherwise.

Goods to relax

This summer may be remembered for the spread of Variable Delta, and for those of us still in place, the July 27 issue of Friday’s 17th magazine offers a consumer item to help make the days more bearable. In addition to serving draft beer and a shaved ice maker for making snow cone desserts, the magazine offers a variety of eye glasses, air circulation fans, and shower additions.

For the latest in high-tech body-cooling hardware, Sunday Mainichi offers Sony’s latest gadget, the Reon Pocket 2, which goes on sale April 22nd. Described as a “semiconductor unit” measuring 116 mm long, 54 mm wide and 20 mm thick, it is worn just below the back of the neck while engaging in activities such as golfing or driving.

Two and a half hours of recharging with a USB cable provides a maximum use of four hours. According to data from the manufacturer, in a room with an ambient temperature of 30 ° C, the body surface temperature decreases by 13 ° C, but the seasonal unit can also be adjusted to give warmth in winter.

The smartphone application is provided free of charge to buyers, which allows setting the temperatures in four increments. Set to automatic mode, where the built-in sensor responds to temperature or motion and makes adjustments automatically.

Reon Pocket sells for 14,850 JPY. But does it really cool the wearer? I emailed my clever brother, the doctor, who predicted how the device was supposed to function in an original medical technical way.

He replied, “It appears to stimulate temperature receptors in the lower cervical and upper thoracic skin.” But it may also work by blocking the cervical ganglia at the base of the neck and causing vasoconstriction, making you feel cold. It’s hard to tell from the description.”

Big in Japan is a weekly column focusing on issues discussed by local media organizations.

In a time of misinformation and so much information, good journalism is more important than ever, and by subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

subscribe now

Photo gallery (click to enlarge)

.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2021/07/24/national/media-national/heat-domes-climate-change/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos