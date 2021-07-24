Artists unite to help earthquake relief in Greece and Turkey





Nikos Nikolaydis and Akar in front of their work “Samir”. Credit: Nikos Nikolaydis

In a heart-warming act of sympathy and solidarity, Nikos Nikolaydis, a Greek artist from Thessaloniki, and Michael Akar, an eight-year-old art prodigy of Turkish descent, collaborated on a major painting in the aftermath of the disaster. The earthquake that hit the Greek island of Samos and the Turkish city of Izmir (Smyrna) in early November.

Their striking new abstract work, ‘Samir’, has sold at auction for 15,000 euros ($17,747.25) to a Greek national living in Germany – after being on the market for just two hours.

The artists split the profits in the middle, sending 7,500 euros ($8873.63) to both Izmir (Smyrna) and the nearby Greek island of Samos, to help bring relief to the victims of the Samos earthquake.

The massive Samos earthquake, originating from under the Aegean Sea in the north of the island, destroyed many buildings in the center of Izmir, Turkey’s third largest city, killing 115 people and injuring more than 1,000.

On Samos, some very old buildings were damaged after the 7.0-magnitude earthquake, which shook the island. Two teens are killed after a wall of an unstable building collapses, tragically smashing them as they passed while on their way home from school.

After their ancestral lands faced this new tragedy and devastation, Nicolaides and Akar, referred to as “the Picasso preschool” due to his exceptional artistic ability, created the piece, they say, “to stand against war and aggression in favor of peace and cooperation between (their nations)”.

Speaking to a Greek reporter, Nikolaides asserted that the artists found inspiration in their shared belief that “personal relationships between different nationalities are not based on political issues,” citing centuries-old ill will between Greece’s neighbors and Turkey.

Nikolaides asserts that “the recent conflicts between Greece and Turkey are not understandable and do not serve the interest of the Turkish or Greek people,” and that the two countries share many values, such as “respect, honor and family.”

Nikolaides and Akar collaborate on their work entitled “Samir”. Credit: Nikos Nikolaydis

The two say they realized in each other “the same unconditional love for the arts,” a bond that Nicolaides believes is “stronger than just a shared sexuality.”

The artists respect and value the important historical, artistic and cultural legacies of each of their countries of origin, and try to integrate them into their work.

Incorporating both of their artistic styles, with Akar being a noted abstract artist and Nikolaides working in the tradition of Pop Art and their cultural backgrounds, Nikolaides and Akar created an influential work that is not only aesthetically influential, but also has implications for the contemporary geopolitical situation in the Eastern Mediterranean .

The two artists recognized their similarities, as creators and as ancestral neighbors, and bonded together to help those whose lives were forever changed by the devastating earthquake. On their canvas, Nikolaides and Akar created a world in which Greek and Turkish cooperation, and even peace, were possible.

