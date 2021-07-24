The Mets feel the tremor but not the tremor they need





The Mets did something yesterday, but it’s just a band-aid to help stop the bleeding. Rich Hill might be a good first step, but the chase continues.

The Mets’ caretaker, GM Zach Scott, knew he had to do something to give Luis Rojas an option to start in Game Two of Monday’s double bill against the Atlanta Braves.

Scott didn’t have to dig deep to find a 41-year-old pitcher that Tampa Bay Rays was willing to part with.

The Mets will be the eleventh and fourth team in four years he’s been with Rich Hill, making the “skillful guy” label to say the least.

The Mets, though, have a reliable starting bowler who has already made 19 starts (6-4, 3.87) for Tampa Bay without missing a beat.

With only 95.5 runs to show those starts, Rich Hill is now a five-inning man who relies on finesse and finesse to take out the league’s hitters.

Mets: The hunt must continue…

To his credit, Zach Scott filled an immediate void in the Mets’ rotation, but the hunt continues to find a squad-maker as the team looks to solidify its lead, now in four games, in the NL East standings. In the Moonlight (New York Daily News)

Interestingly, while Hill is like the next jolt to the Mets, Taylor Miguel continues to make a big splash whenever he gets the ball.

Megill’s performance last night in the full closing of the middle of the Blue Jay lineup over six innings, allowing two hits and only needing 78 shots, was a masterpiece of shooting comparable to what the Mets were used to seeing from Jacob deGrom.

Put Megill with Marcus Stroman, who threw himself his masterpiece on his last start, Taijuan Walker, DeGrom when he came back, and Pitcher X, whom Scott will surely get in the next few days, and Rich Hill might find himself on the way to the 12th team of his career. long.

But for now, the Mets, at least, are in a position with Hill where they won’t need to call up Robert Stock’s of Metsland for an emergency start.

The Mets attack continues to improve

Now at eight games over 0.500, the Mets +18 running differential is a huge improvement, from July 1, when it hit -3.

Pete Alonso has a major tear and with two home runs last night they accounted for all three of the Mets’ runs.

Together with Dominic Smith, who has rediscovered the virtue of hitting the ball the other way (hard), the Mets attack has a different look than it did at the beginning of the month, when runs were much rarer than the one in which Jacob Degrom even offered more than one inning .

Alonso goes deep twice

The split over the next two games with Toronto gives the team another win in the series before the Braves reach five important, if not decisive, games set at Citi Field, taking the Mets to the July 30 trading deadline.

Reports from insiders at the Chicago Cubs suggest that the Mets are trying to play down their interest in Chris Bryant and Javier Baez, which is a good idea, especially in the case of Bryant who is this year’s Deadline Golden Boy.

Mets: Still working on a bigger fish

While Bryant’s landing would be a coup for the Mets, there’s only so much time in the day for Zach Scott and Sandy Alderson that they also have a bigger challenge finding and landing another starting pitcher.

Rich Hill is here anyway, and he’ll start racing the Mets sooner rather than later. Luis Rojas and shooting coach Jeremy Hefner will need a plan to ensure their leader is ready to pick up at least four rounds when Hill gets that start.

But hey, something is better than nothing…

Here’s what readers say…

Vincent Sorrentino We’ve Got Tough, Solid, 41 Years Old! Good, good capture…

Frank Millie is a fierce competitor of the Bulldog. Hates losing, great fellow. Trevor May played with him and said he was the toughest opponent he’s ever played with. We all love Pilar and hope he’s that kind of player.

John Jett There is no chase. Hill is just what we need, a cannibal. Stop dreaming of an imaginary arm coming to the rescue, it just won’t happen.

Lou Morrison he’s a tough guy eating a nice start!!

The Mark Wright bandage is great for stopping small bleeding. This was a strong move.

Miguel Estrella I love this pick-up

John F Reese is always good to have a left handed check on these guys numbers, he’s a good veteran attendee too

For more comments, you can link to the homepage here, and thanks for sharing – Steve Contorci – Storytelling

