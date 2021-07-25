Laurie Dingler | Kamumi goes to the Olympics – Times-Standard





The 32nd Olympiad was officially opened. After a year late and with unexpected problems eight years ago when the International Olympic Committee awarded Japan the 2020 Summer Olympics, history will likely go down as the Covid Olympics.

In 2013, the host’s hit show was seen as a symbol of recovery for a country hit by the most expensive natural disaster ever. The Great East Japan Earthquake and Tsunami in March 2011 provided a backdrop to host Japan’s application, and the country pulled out all stations to show how quickly the country would bounce back. The real story was a little different, and for the hardest-hit areas of Fukushima, Miyagi and Iwate, recovery was just beginning.

In April 2013, a small boat dredged up in Crescent City. This was my kamumi, the boat that would become a major part of my life. While the IOC was weighing host applications in the summer of 2013, I was making connections. Through a Facebook post, I met Amya Miller, a special assistant for the city of Rikuzentakata. Ameya, an American born in Japan, was helping the city communicate with international organizations and realized the symbolic importance of Kamome. She attached it to Takata High School and worked tirelessly with the US Embassy, ​​Japanese officials, and other organizations to return the boat.

In October 2013, a month after the International Olympic Committee announced Tokyo as the host country for 2020 and a week after the boat was back, I visited Rikuzentakata. The Olympics show was in the news, but I didn’t pay much attention. I met Amiya and she took me to see Mayor Toba and shared my recovery issues.

On the first day of that visit, my mother took me to a kindergarten. It was Halloween and I had so much fun introducing Japanese kids for American holidays. Dressed as a witch, she brought a bag full of candy, read books and played games. She explained that these children only knew the world after the tsunami disaster. Many of them have lost grandparents, parents or siblings and have been displaced from their homes. For them and everyone in the disaster area, the tsunami was not over, and every day was a reminder of all that was lost. She wanted to bring a little joy into their lives.

That was when the idea to write a children’s book about the tough little boat that survived the tsunami came home. By the time we published two years later, six students from Del Norte High School had visited Rikuzentakata, and 14 students from Takata High School had gone to Crescent City. This book is now available in eight languages ​​and a Chinese version is in progress (https://digitalcommons.humboldt.edu/monographs/1/).

I’ve written about Kamumi many times in this space – the remarkable voyage across the Pacific, the connections the boat made students connect and Sister City’s connection between Rikuzentakata and Crescent City completed in 2018. Last July, this column appeared in the NBC Sports documentary after Released on PeacockTV, NBC’s streaming service.

Just like the games, the Kamome documentary will be officially released one year later than planned. NBC always chooses a story to highlight the special relationship between the host country and the United States. It was completed last year, but like the athletes, it has been suspended until this week. NBC Sports aired a preview last Wednesday and plans to release the network next Sunday*.

I spoke to several reporters this week about why Kamumi’s story is important and how the 2011 tsunami still plays a role in these Olympics. The torch relay traveled through the worst affected areas and many of the tsunami survivors were selected to be torchbearers. But the COVID crisis has largely taken focus away from the 2011 tsunami and Kamome’s story may be one of the few direct reminders of the disaster during television coverage.

The NBC Sports video is very well done and does a great job of highlighting the economic and geographic similarities between Rikuzentakata and Crescent City. I love the interviews with people in both countries that show how similar we are and the thriving relationship between the two cities. But there is one aspect of Sister City’s relationship that hasn’t materialized in the NBC story. Crescent City, the northern coast of California, and the entire Pacific Northwest share a similar geological environment to Japan. The Great East Japan Earthquake of 2011 is an example of what will happen here.

It’s happened before. In January 1700, a ~M9 earthquake hit the Cascadia region from Humboldt County to Vancouver Island causing the ground to shake likely as far away as San Diego and Nebraska. The tsunami destroyed 1,700 indigenous coastal villages from Del Norte to British Columbia. I traveled across the Pacific, and Japanese written records describe damage along 600 miles of coastline. In 1700, Japan got a reverse dose of what we experienced in 2011. The Japanese called it an “orphan tsunami” – they didn’t feel the earthquake and only suffered from a tsunami that suddenly hit the coast.

For Del Norte County officials, visits to Ricozentakata have opened their eyes to the Cascadia tsunami threat. We were talking about the dangers of Cascadia before 2011, but it took seeing what happened and the personal relationship with the people who experienced it for so many people to become believers. Perhaps the biggest payoff to come from the Kamome Connection is the better prepared communities on our Pacific side.

* Kamome is scheduled to air at 9 AM PDT on Sunday, August 1 on NBC. The time may change depending on event coverage and other news events. The documentary can also be watched on NBC’s PeacockTV streaming service. Information on how to access PeacockTV is available at https://rctwg.humboldt.edu/kamome-goes-olympic-games along with other links related to the boat story, tsunami ruins, the exchange and the sister city relationship.

Laurie Dingler is Professor Emeritus of Geology at Humboldt State University, and an expert on tsunami and earthquake hazards. Questions or comments about this column, or want a free copy of Preparedness magazine “Living on Shaken Earth”? Leave a message at 707-8266019 or email [email protected]

