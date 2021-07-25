Kristen Reyes narrates ‘devastating’ Ondoy floods amid Hurricane Fabian and earthquake





Kristen Reyes looked at her “terrible” experience with 2009 Tropical Storm Ondoy after waking up to an earthquake yesterday, July 24, amid Hurricane Fabian.

Ondoy (international name: Ketsana), it caused a month of rain in just six hours when it hit the city of Marikina and neighboring cities and counties on September 26, 2009. This caused the Marikina River to rise 23 meters above sea level, causing destruction and loss of life In 14 out of 16 villages in the city.

One of the celebrities who was not spared from Storm Reyes, who was stuck on the roof of her home with her family due to flash floods.

“Living on top of a building and then waking up from the earthquake made me jump out of bed feeling so terrified,” the actress said on her Instagram page yesterday, July 24. [her] anxiety” and made her remember the damage Ondoy had done.

“I’ve seen locked up people trying to smash their windows, and I’ve heard people screaming for help so you won’t hear them again. Some drowned, some like me [were] She was able to swim quickly while I helped my little nieces, my little sister and my mom,”

Reyes recounted how her family climbed onto the roof of their home while snakes and mice clung to their bodies, saying the experience was “horrific and painful.”

Looking back, Reyes told fans that she often turns to prayer when things get out of hand.

I seldom pray but I cry because even if I come once he is always there. “He’s always with me,” she said. “He really is the one we all depend on.”

(I rarely pray but I want to cry because even though I don’t get very close [God], it is always there. He is always with me. We can really count on him.)

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology announced that an earthquake of magnitude 6.6 struck 16 km southwest of Calatagan, Batangas at around 4:49 am yesterday. There were no reports of damage or injuries.

This comes at a time when Typhoon Fabian flooded various regions of the country as it headed out of the Philippines’ area of ​​responsibility. JB

