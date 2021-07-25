Earthquake info: Strong mag. 5.3 earthquake – Gulf of California, 140 km northeast of San Jose del Cabo, Mexico, on 2021-07-24 22:38:57 (Hora de México)





5.3 magnitude earthquake, at a depth of 16 km

Jul 25 3:42 UTC: First to report: VolcanoDiscovery in 3 minutes. Jul 25 04:07: Data updates from SSN are now being used Jul 25 04:28: Recalculated from 5.1 to 5.3.

Updated Sunday, July 25, 2021, 03:51

An average earthquake of 4.9 on the Richter scale is 103 km northeast of Salinas, Mexico

4.9 earthquake July 24 8:38 pm (GMT -7)

A 4.9-magnitude earthquake occurred on the evening of Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 8:38 p.m. local time near Salinas, Los Cabos Municipality, Baja California Sur, Mexico, according to the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ). Data, the earthquake is located at a depth of 10 km shallow. Shallow earthquakes are more strongly felt than deep earthquakes because they are closer to the surface. The exact size, focus, and depth of an earthquake can be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review the data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their reports. The Seismological Center (EMSC) also recorded the 4.9 magnitude earthquake, and based on initial seismic data, the earthquake should not have caused any significant damage, but it was probably felt by many people as a slight shaking in the epicenter area. Weak shaking may have been felt in Salinas (slope of 2100) located 103 km from the epicenter, and VolcanoDiscovery will automatically update the magnitude and depth if these change and follow up if other important earthquake news becomes available. If you are in the area, please send us your experience through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app. This will help us provide more live updates to anyone around the world who wants to know more about this earthquake.

If you were or are still in this area during the earthquake, help others send your feedback and give a quick report here.

earthquake data:

Date and time: Jul 25, 2021 03:38:57 UTC – Local time at the epicenter: 2021-07-24 22:38:57 (Hora de México) Strength: 5.3 Depth: 16.0 km Latitude/Longitude at the epicenter : 24°N/108.78°W (Gulf of California, Mexico) Nearby Towns and Cities: 94 km (58 mi) ENE from Salinas (Population: 2050) -> See nearby earthquakes! 100 km (62 mi) ENE from Los Bariles (population: 1,170) -> See nearby earthquakes! 138 km (86 mi) southwest of Navolato (population: 29,200) -> See nearby earthquakes! 140 km (87 mi) northeast of San Jose del Cabo (population: 69,800) -> see nearby earthquakes! 145 km (90 mi) WSW of Licenciado Benito Juarez (Campo Gobierno) (Licenciado Benito Juárez) (population: 24,200) -> See nearby earthquakes! 145 km (90 mi) WSW from Villa Juarez (Licenciado Benito Juárez) (population: 21,000) -> See nearby earthquakes! 156 km (97 mi) west of Costa Rica (population: 24,900) -> See nearby earthquakes! 166 km (103 mi) WSW of Culiacan (population: 675,800) -> See nearby earthquakes! 168 km (105 mi) northeast of Colonia del Sol (population: 48,000) -> See nearby earthquakes! 169 km (105 mi) northeast of Cabo San Lucas (population: 68, 500) -> See nearby earthquakes! Weather at the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: Clear sky 28.6°C (83°F), Humidity: 73%, Wind: 4 m/s (7 knots) From SSW base data source: SSN (Servicio Sismológico Nacional) Estimated outgoing power: 5.6 × 1012 joules (1.56 gigawatt-hours, equivalent to 1,344 tons of TNT) More information

If you felt this earthquake (or if you were near the epicenter), please share your experience and submit a short “I felt it” report! Other users would love to hear about it, and also if you didn’t feel the earthquake despite being in the area, please report it! Your contribution is also valuable for seismology, earthquake risk analysis, and mitigation efforts. You can use your device’s location or a map to indicate where you are during the earthquake. Thanks! Data on the same earthquake was reported by different agencies

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more you can trust the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

Mag.DepthLocationSource 5.316 km Mexico: 139 Km Al SUROESTE De NAVOLATO, SINSSN unknownn / aMexico: 139 Km Al SUROESTE De NAVOLATO, SINVolcanoDiscovery 5.410 km Mexico: GULF OF CALIFORNIAEMSC about 5.49.6 km. (5)

Contribute: Leave a comment if you find a particular report interesting or want to add to it. Teach as something not decent. Tag useful or interesting. Submit your user report!

San Jose del Cabo (152.1 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Very Low Vibration (MMI II) / Horizontal Swing (lateral) / 15-20 sec: 6th Floor, Royal Solaris Resort. It was outside on the balcony. It started shaking and was felt by two people at the same time. Someone walked halfway to the hotel room and still felt faint vibrations | 4 users found this interesting.

San Marcos (1,303 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / I don’t feel (reported by our app)

San Jose del Cabo (141.4 km SW of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single lateral vibration / Very short: A rapid, perceptible vibration twice, at different times.

Royal Solaris Los Cabos (141.4 km SW of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) oscillates / 5-10 seconds

Los Cabos (167 km SW of the epicenter) [Map] Very weak vibration (MMI II)

Look for aftershocks of an earthquake or past earthquakes

aftershocks

Depending on its size, the fault that was active during the earthquake ruptured almost along a surface. 20 km2 (= 8 square miles) as a first-class estimate. The rupture zone is likely to be about 8 km (5 mi) long, and aftershocks usually occur during the days and weeks following an earthquake at or near the same fault, at distances of approx. Double the length of the rupture area. The broad linear arrangement of aftershock centers often includes the main shock rupture area (see map below for verification). Recorded aftershocks, newest first (one earthquake so far, frequently updated):

Jul 25, 2021 at 4:25pm UTC

| M 4.4 |

17 km (10.6 mi) deep

|

20 km (12 mi) distance

| SSN | Detail Previous earthquakes in the same area Please wait while searching through millions of records, this may take 20-30 seconds.

Click here to search our database of past earthquakes in the same area since 1900!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.volcanodiscovery.com/earthquakes/quake-info/6338396/quake-felt-Jul-25-2021-Near-San-Jose-del-Cabo-Baja-California-Sur-Mexico.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

