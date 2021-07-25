6.6-magnitude earthquake leaves cracks, landslides and destroyed homes – Manila Bulletin





Calatagan, Batangas – Cracks appeared in Sitio Putul, Barangay Bagong Selang while a landslide incident was recorded in Barangay Loya, both in this municipality due to the 6.6-magnitude earthquake that occurred at 4:49 am on Saturday morning, Ronald Torres reported, Municipal disaster management and risk reduction officer.

Another incident of landslides was also reported next to the school building being built at Miranda Primary School in Talisay Town, but MDRRMO here believes that the accident was caused by bad weather that uninterruptedly caused torrential rain and loosened the ground.

In the municipality of Taal, new cracks and craters have appeared in the areas of Lagil and Abacay, but the mayor of Taal Fulgencio Mercado cannot yet be sure whether the ground movements are caused by the recent earthquake of Taal volcano and the heavy rains brought by Hurricane Fabian W. The southwest monsoon or the faggots.

A resident is considering his next step after his home in Mindoro suffered some damage due to the recent 6.6-magnitude earthquake that hit Calatagan, Batangas on Saturday morning. (Lubang, Occ. Mindoro LGU / MANILA BULLETIN)

The sewers have been traced to run from Barangay Apacay through Lagile all the way to the Pansipit River in the town of San Nicolas near Lake Taal.

During his inspection Saturday morning, Mayor Mercado urged affected residents to heed the local government’s call for immediate evacuation to prevent further damage and life-threatening as the rain continues.

Local government authorities reported that in the Lubang Island Municipality located in Occidental Mindoro, some apartment buildings in the coastal community were damaged by the earthquake. Lubang Island can be reached by motor boat from Calatagan Port.

Meanwhile, Minister Mark Villar announced that the Department of Public Works and Public Health has deployed teams to assess structural integrity and damage to major infrastructure in Metro Manila, Calabarzon in Mimaroba due to the 6.6-magnitude earthquake.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said the 6.6-magnitude earthquake caused at least 100 aftershocks.

Of those aftershocks, Phivolks said 29 were planned or located near the epicenter of the 6.6-magnitude earthquake in Calatagan Municipality in Batangas province.

Phivolks said he felt the quake with a magnitude of 5.5 at 4:57 am. The earthquake caused no tsunami anywhere else along Balayan Bay, Tallinn Bay, and the island municipalities of Lubang in Occidental Mindoro and Tinglui in Batangas.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

Click here to register

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mb.com.ph/2021/07/25/6-6-magnitude-quake-leaves-fissures-landslides-and-damaged-houses/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos