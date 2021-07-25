Earthquake Info: Light Mag. 4.3 earthquake – South China Sea, 48 km northwest of San Fernando, Philippines, on July 25 3:44 pm (GMT +8)





A 4.3-magnitude earthquake at a depth of 33 km

Jul 25 07:51 UTC: First to report: VolcanoDiscovery in 8 minutes. Jul 25 08:02: Data updates from EMSC are now being used Jul 25 09:13: Volume has been recalculated from 4.2 to 4.3. The depth of the hypocenter was recalculated from 17.0 to 33.0 km (10.6 to 21 mi). The epicenter was corrected by 36 km (22 mi) to the southeast.

Updated Sunday, July 25, 2021, 08:06

Magnitude 4.2 earthquake strikes near Vigan, Ilocos Sur, Ilocos, Philippines

4.2 July 25 earthquake 3:44 pm (GMT +8)

A 4.2-magnitude earthquake near Vigan, Ilocos Sur, Ilocos, Philippines, was reported just 22 minutes ago by the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC), one of the main international agencies that monitors seismic activity worldwide. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 17 km below the epicenter in the early afternoon of Sunday, July 25, 2021 at 3:44 pm local time. The exact size, center, and depth of the earthquake may be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review the data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their report. and Seismology (PHIVOLCS), which it listed as a 4.2-magnitude earthquake as well. Cities or towns close to the epicenter where the earthquake may have had a very weak shaking include Katarman (population 2,200) located 56 km from the epicenter, Kandun (population 11,200) 59 km, Vigan (population 48,500) 63 km, Pantai (10100) 64 km, Santa Maria (28000) 67 km, Tagudine (population. 35,800) 68 km, San Fernando (population. 83,000) 83 km, and Bauang (population 17,100) 92 km.

If you were or are still in this area during the earthquake, help others send your feedback and give a quick report here.

I felt this earthquake

I didn’t feel it

Date and Time: July 25, 2021 07:44:11 UTC – Local time at the epicenter: July 25 3:44 pm (GMT +8) Size: 4.3 Depth: 33.0 km Latitude/Longitude of the epicenter: 16.99°N/ 120.1°E (South China Sea, Philippines) Nearest volcano: Batok (56 km/35 mi) Nearby towns and cities: 34 km (21 mi) NW Remus (Luna) (population: 6,670) -> See nearby earthquakes! 36 km (22) mi) west of Banjar (La Union) (population: 11,100) -> See nearby earthquakes! 37 km (23 mi) west of Santa Maria (Ilocos Sur) (population: 28,000) -> See nearby earthquakes! 37 km (23 mi) west of Taguden (population: 35,800) -> See nearby earthquakes! 48 km (30 mi) northwest of San Fernando (population: 83,000) -> See nearby earthquakes! 57 km (35 mi) northwest of Baoang (La Union) (population: 17,100) -> See nearby earthquakes! 72 km (45 mi) southwest of Vigan (population: 48,500) -> See nearby earthquakes! 79 km (49 mi) northwest of Trinidad (population: 41,300) -> See nearby earthquakes! 83 km (51 mi) northwest of Baguio City (population: 272,700) -> See nearby earthquakes! 282 km (175 mi) northwest of Manila (population: 1,600,000) -> See nearby earthquakes! 146 km (91 mi) northwest of Luzon Island (Population: 4,6228,000) -> See nearby earthquakes! Weather at the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: Moderate rain 28.5°C (83°F), Humidity: 82%, Wind: 11 m/s (21 knots) From SSW base data source: EMSC (European Mediterranean Seismological Center) Estimated outgoing power : 1.8 x 1011 joules (49.4 megawatt-hours, equivalent to 42.5 tons of TNT) More information

If you felt this earthquake (or if you were near the epicenter), please share your experience and submit a short “I felt it” report! Other users would love to hear about it, and also if you didn’t feel the earthquake despite being in the area, please report it! Your contribution is also valuable for seismology, earthquake risk analysis, and mitigation efforts. You can use your device’s location or a map to indicate where you are during the earthquake. Thanks! Data on the same earthquake was reported by different agencies

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more you can trust the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

Mag.DepthLocationSource 4.333 kmLUZON, PHILIPPINESEMSC unknownn/aNear Tagudin, Ilocos, Philippines VolcanoDiscovery 4.217 km Philippines: 058 Km N 81° W From City Of Candon (Ilocos Sur) PHIVOLCS User reports on this earthquake (5)

Contribute: Leave a comment if you find a particular report interesting or want to add to it. Teach as something not decent. Tag useful or interesting. Submit your user report!

Brgy IX Vigan City Ilocos Sur / Very weak vibration (MMI II)

Baguio City / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single side vibrationا

VIGAN (Capital) City / Low Vibration (MMI III) / Horizontal Swing (lateral) / 5-10sec

Panayo (103.2 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / 2-5 seconds

Kandon City, Ilocos Sur (43.9 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / rumble, shaking / 1-2 sec: ground shaking and walls slightly creaking.

Look for aftershocks of an earthquake or past earthquakes

Previous earthquakes in the same area Please wait while searching millions of records, this can take up to 20-30 seconds.

Click here to search our database of past earthquakes in the same area since 1900!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.volcanodiscovery.com/earthquakes/quake-info/6338612/quake-felt-Jul-25-2021-Near-Tagudin-Ilocos-Philippines.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

