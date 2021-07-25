Uncategorized
Earthquake Information: Average Mag. Earthquake 4.0 – 12 km west of Gangtok, Eastern District, Sikkim, India, on Sunday, July 25, 2021 8:39 pm (GMT +5:30)
Baranagar, North 24 Parganas, West Bengal (516.7 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / No hair: No
Kalimpong (23.7 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / 5-10 seconds
Near Gangtok, Eastern District, Sikkim (7.8 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] Very weak shaking (MMI II) / Single head bump / Very short: was a sudden jerk
Darjeeling, West Bengal (40.8 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 1-2 seconds
Namchi, South District, Sikkim (19.5 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / 2-5 seconds
Gangtok, Eastern District, Sikkim (11.8 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / 2-5 seconds
Gangtok (12.2 km ENE or epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds
Timi (26 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) oscillates / 5-10 seconds
East Skim (11.5 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Single vertical bump / 1-2 seconds
Darjeeling (36.5 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single vertical bump / Too short
Near Darjeeling, West Bengal (47.9 km south of the epicenter) [Map] Weak shaking (MMI III)
Gangtok, Eastern District, Sikkim (11.8 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / Very short
Drive / Moderate Vibration (MMI V) / Single Lateral Vibration / 2-5 seconds ثوان
Gangtok / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Single side vibration جانبي
Reshi / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) oscillates / 2-5 seconds
Darjeeling / Weak shaking (MMI III) / 2-5 seconds
Rangbo / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Rattlesnake, shaking / 30-60 seconds
Siliguri / Did not feel
Yeoksam, West Sikkim / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds
Sunada (43.2 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds
ravangla / mild vibration (MMI IV) / single side vibration
Darjeeling (36.6 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Vertical swing (up and down) / 5-10 seconds
Kalimpong / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Very short
Siliguri / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / 1-2 seconds
Thimphu, Bhutan (114.6 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / 1-2 seconds
Gangtok / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Single side vibration / 1-2 seconds
Jorthang / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (sideways) / 2-5 seconds
Gangtok / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 1-2 seconds: aOMG
Ranjit Nagar South Sikkim NHPC / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Vertical swing (up and down) / Ultra short
Darjeeling / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 2-5 seconds: None
Darjeeling / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single head bump / 1-2 seconds
Gangtok / No hair
Darjeeling / moderate vibration (MMI V) / horizontal swing (lateral) / 1-2 seconds
Singtam / Mild vibration (MMI V) / 1-2 seconds
Siliguri / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / 1-2 seconds
Mjitar (11.3 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Single vertical protrusion / Too short
Soon T-Estate (35.3 km SW of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak (MMI III) / Single lateral vibration / Very short: only 1 mild vibration
Namchi, Sikkim / Very weak shaking (MMI II)
Gangtok / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / Very short: Very brief feeling of tremor
Gerethang / Moderate vibration (MMI V) / 2-5 seconds
Gangtok / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Vertical swing (up and down) / Very short: earthquake
Jalpaiguri / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Single side vibration / 2-5 seconds
Gangtok / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / 1-2 seconds
Darjeeling / very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds
Kalimpong / No hair
Gangtok / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Very short
Ranibol / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Single side vibration / 5-10 seconds
Manganese / Mild Shaking (MMI IV) / 5-10 sec
West Sikkim/Moderate shaking (MMI V)
Gangtok / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds
Siliguri / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Very Short
Siliguri / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / Rattle, shaking / Very short
Namchi (18.9 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) oscillates / 1-2 seconds
Darjeeling (35.6 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / Horizontal swing (sideways) / 2-5 seconds: I was in bed (reported by our app)
Gangtok (22.1 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] /moderate vibration (MMI V) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 sec: It was short but we could feel the windows shaking the house and shaking
Gangtok / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) swing / 2-5 seconds ثوان
Gangtok / Very Weak Vibration (MMI II) / Too short: It was like a big thrust by a big dodger.. and the command went that’s all.. I’m in a proper Gangtok Sikkim.. so maybe b came in rabangla so it was far from here to feel that you are bigger
Gangtok Sixth Mile (9.5 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Single Side Vibration / 5-10secs: Full jerky vibrate with sound
Jorethang / moderate vibration (MMI V)
Gangtok / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / very short: a short sharp jerk that lasted about a second
Siliguri / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / 5-10 seconds
Gangtok (12.4 km ENE or epicenter) [Map] / Weak (MMI III) / Single lateral vibration / Very short جد
Jaegaon (99.3 km ESE from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 20-30 seconds
Siliguri (64.3 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single vertical bump / 1-2 seconds
Sources
2/ https://www.volcanodiscovery.com/earthquakes/quake-info/6338956/quake-felt-Jul-25-2021-Near-Kalimpong-West-Bengal-India.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
