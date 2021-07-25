Android earthquake warning system effective against Philippines earthquake





Just last month, Google offered users in 7 other countries their very own Android Earthquake Alerts System. This again comes before the global launch of the system. Among the countries where the warning is enabled, the Philippines has recently taken advantage of it.

A 6.7-magnitude earthquake rocked the city of Tingli in the Philippines yesterday. The US Geological Survey reports that the earthquake occurred in the early morning hours. According to Reuters, the shaking “lasted about a minute” and even woke some.

But kudos to the android/google notification about the earthquake. It was accurate as hell! After receiving this notification, after seconds of lumindol nga. Huhsush keep everyone safe!

– Wayne (@sunlightmirae) July 23, 2021

Android users were notified of the approaching earthquake seconds before the shaking started. The hustle and bustle of their Android phones is a testament to the need and importance of the system. Reddit and Twitter threads praised the system’s success.

Google has already used existing technology and sensors to build the “world’s largest earthquake detection network.” A traditional network of ground seismometers such as those in California and the West Coast of the United States has not always been possible. Android also displays government-provided warnings if systems are in place.

Another earthquake tweet here:

I am very amazed at how the phone emergency notification on Android earthquake alert system.

I literally heard the notification. Read it and 10 seconds later feel it #EarthquakePH pic.twitter.com/v2ZhbaekmZ

– 🍣Ian m.🍱 (@ianmeji_) July 23, 2021

The non-destructive initial P wave is detected using the accelerometer of the Android device. This helps the alert system to work. The device then sends a city-wide location to Google’s earthquake detection server. Your privacy is maintained because this data does not include your zip code or street address.

Google sends a loud notification after the reports have been processed and verified. The notification (shown in the title image) will include a map, volume, key reminders, cover, and comment. Android tries to send this notification at least a few seconds before the devastating S wave arrives.

The system is automatically enabled on Android devices. To opt out, you can go to the Android Settings app > Location > Advanced Options > Earthquake Alerts.

Google announced the Android Earthquake Alerts System in August of 2020. There was an initial testing period after which it was launched in two countries in April of 2021. Google plans to make the system available globally by next year. Google has already started sending out updates to countries with a high earthquake risk.

