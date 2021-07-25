Did the ancient Greeks build their temples where earthquakes struck?





A Tholos in Delphi, Greece. Credit: Tamara Simena/Wikimedia Commons/CC BY-SA 3.0

A new study by the University of Plymouth shows that the ancient Greeks may have deliberately built sacred or cherished sites on land previously affected by earthquake activity.

Professor of Earth Science Communications, Ian Stewart, director of the university’s Sustainable Earth Institute, has presented several documentaries for the BBC about the power of earthquakes to shape landscapes and societies.

He now believes that the fault lines created by seismic activity in the Aegean region may have caused the areas to be given a special cultural status and, as such, led to their transformation into the sites of many famous temples and great cities.

Scholars previously suggested that Delphi, a mountainside complex that was home to a mythical oracle, gained its place in classical Greek society largely as a result of the sacred spring and the intoxicating gases that spurted out from the fault line caused by the earthquake.

But Professor Stewart believes Delphi may not be alone in this regard, and that other ancient Greek cities including Mycenae, Ephesus, Cnidus and Hierapolis may have been built precisely because fault lines and earthquakes existed.

Many ancient Greek sites correspond to earthquake-prone areas

In the study, published in the Proceedings of the Geologists Association, Professor Stewart says the correspondence between active fault lines, earthquakes and ancient cities in parts of Greece and western Turkey may not seem at all surprising, given that the Aegean region is riddled with seismic faults strewn with ruined settlements.

Many traces of seismic faults in the area do not simply disrupt the fabric of buildings and streets, but pass directly through the core of the holiest buildings in ancient Greek settlements.

There are notable examples to support the theory, such as at Delphi itself, where an ancient Greek temple was destroyed by an earthquake in 373 BC, only to have its temple rebuilt directly on the same fault line.

There are also many tales of individuals who attained a privileged position by descending into the underworld, with some commentators arguing that cave systems or caverns resulting from seismic activity may have formed the backdrop to these stories.

Why does Greece have a lot of seismic activity

Greece is located in an area of ​​high seismic activity. The vast majority of earthquakes do not cause any damage or injury.

The country is located in a complex border area in the eastern Mediterranean between the African plate and the Eurasian plate.

The northern part of Greece lies on the Eurasian plate while the southern part lies on the Aegean plate.

The Aegean plate is moving southwest with respect to the Eurasian plate at a rate of 30 mm per year while the African plate is declining northward, under the Aegean plate, at a rate of 40 mm per year.

The northern plate boundary is a relatively scattered divergent boundary while the southern convergent boundary forms the Hellenic arc.

These two plate boundaries give rise to two contrasting tectonic patterns, spanning east-west trend fault zones with tectonic slip on SW-NE trend fault zones throughout western and central Greece, the Peloponnese and the northern Aegean and shrinking in the southern Aegean, continuing around the Ionian Islands .

The southern Aegean is the site of a volcanic arc and is characterized by extension. To the east of Crete along the Hellenic Arc, the movement of tectonic slide with some extension becomes significant.

