Why It’s So Hard To Grow Grass In Southern California Yards – San Bernardino Sun





Q: My house is on a slope, but the bottom will not grow grass no matter how much I water it. I put in rolls of meat and after a week I burn. What would you do?

A: When new homes are being built in California, the soil must be heavily compacted to protect against earthquake damage. This is one reason why farming is so difficult – the soil lacks any natural structure or organic matter.

We’ve seen builders install clay on top of this highly compressed, concrete-like soil, and it looks fine until the warranty closes. Then the fun begins.

Grass, under normal conditions, will send roots several feet deep into the soil. (The roots of prairie grasses can reach 15 feet or more!) When we removed our proven prairie grass, which has been around for 3 years, it had only rooted an inch or two. We found building materials, beer cans, ceiling tiles, and stucco under the sod, which explains why grass always looks so horrible.

If you remove the original sod and replace it, you should hopefully be able to remove any buried debris.

Check your sprinklers for head-to-head coverage, correct aiming, and blockages. Sprinklers installed at the bottom of a ramp tend to become clogged, so they should be disposed of periodically.

Wait until early winter or early spring to install a new plant. The cool (and hopefully rainy) weather will give the lawn a chance to settle in before the hot weather arrives.

Q: Iris and narcissus have thick, healthy foliage, but they haven’t flowered much in the past two years. What do I do to make them bloom again?

A: Time to divide those bulbs (or roots, or roots). Any flowering plant that stops flowering but appears healthy will likely have roots that are crowded. Wait until fall or early winter, when the plant is dormant, and dig up the roots carefully. It can be cut or broken, and then replanted or discarded.

Q: Can I use cow dung to fertilize my fruit trees?

A: Yes, but not directly from the cow. Cow dung is an excellent soil conditioner and fertilizer, but it must be aged before use.

The prepackaged veal dung bags available for purchase at most garden centers are labeled “composted” or “stale,” but if they are still warm to the touch, they are not ready for prime time. The bacteria are still working hard and generating heat. It’s these organisms that cause steam when you see a pile of steam, you know.

Once things have cooled, the composting process is done and the compost can be dug into the soil. Manure has a high salt content, so it should be applied in moderate quantities and watered in the ground. Don’t let it sit on the soil because your neighbors will soon hate you.

Never use unmixed horse manure in your garden! Horse manure contains many viable weed seeds and weeds that will turn your garden into a lush meadow. It’s also dusty and hard to work with. We made this mistake once, and it was an unforgettable learning experience.

do you have questions? Email [email protected]

Looking for more gardening tips? Here’s how to contact a Master Gardener in your area.

Los Angeles County

[email protected]; 626-586-1988; http://celosangeles.ucanr.edu/UC_Master_Gardener_Program/

Orange County

[email protected]; 949-809-9760; http://mgorange.ucanr.edu/

Riverside County

[email protected]; 951-683-6491 ext. 231; https://ucanr.edu/sites/RiversideMG/

San Bernardino County

[email protected]; 909-387-2182; http://mgsb.ucanr.edu/

