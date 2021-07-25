Informe sismo: Terremoto moderado mag. 4.0 – 12 km NW Gangtok, Eastern District, Sikkim, India, Sunday, July 25, 2021





Contribute: Leave a comment if you find a particular report interesting or want to add to it. Teach as something not decent. Tag useful or interesting. Submit your user report!

Kalimpong, West Bengal (24.1 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds: we were all talking and suddenly the bed was shaking, so we feel like it was an earthquake…hope it won’t come back

Gangtok, Eastern District, Sikkim (13.7 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Single side vibration / 1-2 seconds

Darjeeling (36.1 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds

Baranagar, North 24 Parganas, West Bengal (516.7 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / No hair: No

Kalimpong (23.7 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / 5-10 seconds

Kalimpong (24.6 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / 2-5 seconds

Gangtok, Eastern District, Sikkim (11.8 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / Complex movement that is difficult to describe / 1-2 seconds

Near Gangtok, Eastern District, Sikkim (7.8 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] Very weak shaking (MMI II) / Single head bump / Very short: was a sudden jerk

Darjeeling, West Bengal (40.8 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 1-2 seconds

Namchi, South District, Sikkim (19.5 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / 2-5 seconds

Gangtok, Eastern District, Sikkim (11.8 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / 2-5 seconds

Gangtok (12.2 km ENE or epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds

Timi (26 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) oscillates / 5-10 seconds

East Skim (11.5 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Single vertical bump / 1-2 seconds

Darjeeling (36.5 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single vertical bump / Too short

Near Darjeeling, West Bengal (47.9 km south of the epicenter) [Map] Weak shaking (MMI III)

Gangtok, Eastern District, Sikkim (11.8 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / Very short

Corsong / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Single Side Vibration / 2-5 seconds

Gangtok / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Single side vibration / 1-2 seconds

Gangtok / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Single vertical bump / 5-10 seconds

Gangtok / Mild Vibration (MMI IV)

Drive / Moderate Vibration (MMI V) / Single Lateral Vibration / 2-5 seconds ثوان

Kolkata / Very weak vibration (MMI II)

Gangtok mg Marge / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Vertical swing (up and down) / 2-5 sec

Gangtok / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Single side vibration جانبي

Reshi / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) oscillates / 2-5 seconds

Kalimpong / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Single vertical protrusion / Too short

Darjeeling / Weak shaking (MMI III) / 2-5 seconds

Rangbo / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Rattlesnake, shaking / 30-60 seconds

Siliguri / Did not feel

Yeoksam, West Sikkim / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds

Sunada (43.2 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds

Gangtok / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Single Lateral Vibration / Very Short

ravangla / mild vibration (MMI IV) / single side vibration

Arithang / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Single head bump / Very short: one stroke hair

Darjeeling (36.6 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Vertical swing (up and down) / 5-10 seconds

Kalimpong / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Very short

Siliguri / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / 1-2 seconds

Thimphu, Bhutan (114.6 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / 1-2 seconds

Gangtok / moderate vibration (MMI V) / single side vibration / 2-5 seconds

Gangtok / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Single side vibration / 1-2 seconds

Jorthang / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (sideways) / 2-5 seconds

Gangtok / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 1-2 seconds: aOMG

Ranjit Nagar South Sikkim NHPC / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Vertical swing (up and down) / Ultra short

Darjeeling / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 2-5 seconds: None

Darjeeling / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single head bump / 1-2 seconds

Gangtok / No hair

Darjeeling / moderate vibration (MMI V) / horizontal swing (lateral) / 1-2 seconds

Singtam / Mild vibration (MMI V) / 1-2 seconds

Siliguri / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / 1-2 seconds

Mjitar (11.3 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Single vertical protrusion / Too short

Soon T-Estate (35.3 km SW of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak (MMI III) / Single lateral vibration / Very short: only 1 mild vibration

Namchi, Sikkim / Very weak shaking (MMI II)

Gangtok / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / Very short: Very brief feeling of tremor

Gerethang / Moderate vibration (MMI V) / 2-5 seconds

Gangtok / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Vertical swing (up and down) / Very short: earthquake

Jalpaiguri / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Single side vibration / 2-5 seconds

Gangtok / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / 1-2 seconds

Darjeeling / very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Kalimpong / No hair

Gangtok / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Very short

Ranibol / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Single side vibration / 5-10 seconds

Manganese / Mild Shaking (MMI IV) / 5-10 sec

West Sikkim/Moderate shaking (MMI V)

Gangtok / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Siliguri / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Very Short

Siliguri / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / Rattle, shaking / Very short

Namchi (18.9 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) oscillates / 1-2 seconds

Darjeeling (35.6 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / Horizontal swing (sideways) / 2-5 seconds: I was in bed (reported by our app)

Gangtok (22.1 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] /moderate vibration (MMI V) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 sec: It was short but we could feel the windows shaking the house and shaking

Gangtok / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) swing / 2-5 seconds ثوان

Gangtok / Very Weak Vibration (MMI II) / Too short: It was like a big thrust by a big dodger.. and the command went that’s all.. I’m in a proper Gangtok Sikkim.. so maybe b came in rabangla so it was far from here to feel that you are bigger

Gangtok Sixth Mile (9.5 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Single Side Vibration / 5-10secs: Full jerky vibrate with sound

Jorethang / moderate vibration (MMI V)

Gangtok / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / very short: a short sharp jerk that lasted about a second

Siliguri / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / 5-10 seconds

Gangtok (12.4 km ENE or epicenter) [Map] / Weak (MMI III) / Single lateral vibration / Very short جد

Jaegaon (99.3 km ESE from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 20-30 seconds

Siliguri (64.3 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single vertical bump / 1-2 seconds

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.volcanodiscovery.com/es/sismos/informe-sismo/6338956/quake-felt-Jul-25-2021-Near-Kalimpong-West-Bengal-India.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos