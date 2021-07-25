Today in History: Magnitude 6.0 earthquake in Tunceli: 95 dead, 127 injured





Injured by earthquake in Tunceli

July 26 is the 207th day (208 in a leap year) of the year according to the Gregorian calendar. There are 158 days left until the end of the year.

Rail 26 July Bed and catering wagons are put into service with the contract signed with 1926 International Hospital. Olaylar 1552 – Temeşvar Castle is occupied by the Ottoman army. 1581 – The North Holland Provinces of the Utrecht Confederation (South Holland, Zeeland, Utrecht, Gelderland, Overijssel, Groningen and Friesland) 2nd King of Spain. They declared their independence from Philippi. 1788 – New York ratifies the United States Constitution, making it the eleventh state of the United States of America. 1882 – Richard Wagner’s Parsifal Opera is first performed in Bayreuth, Germany. 1887 – Ludwik Lejzer Zamenhof publishes his first book on the synthetic language Esperanto (in Russian). 1891 – France annexes Tahiti. 1914 – Serbia and Bulgaria severed diplomatic relations. 1919 – The Balikesir Conference begins (until July 30). 1923 – Scottish engineer John Logie Baird receives a patent for the first mechanical television. 1933 – Adolf Hitler; He announced that disabled Germans with vision and hearing problems would be sterilized. 1944 – II. World War II: The first German V-2 missiles landed on British soil. 1944 – II. World War II: The Soviet Army enters western Ukraine, ending the Nazi occupation. 1945 – In the United Kingdom, Labor wins elections: Clement Attlee becomes Prime Minister. Winston Churchill lost. 1948 – Andre Marie becomes Prime Minister of France. 1951 – The first oil was found in Turkey in the Mount Raman region. 1952 – King Farouk I of Egypt is deposed by the Free Officers Movement and exiled from Egypt. (He handed it to his son Fouad II). 1953 – The Cuban Revolution begins with a raid on the Moncada Barracks. Rebel leader Fidel Castro was arrested. 1956 – Egyptian President Gamal Abdel Nasser nationalizes the Suez Canal after the World Bank stops supporting the construction of the Aswan Dam. 1957 – Guatemalan President Carlos Castillo Armas is assassinated. 1963 – Skopje earthquake, Yugoslavia: 1,100 dead, 100 people in the streets. 1967 – An earthquake measuring 6 on the Richter scale in the town of Bolumor, Tunceli: 95 dead, 127 injured. 1974 – Foreign Minister Turan Güneş joins the Cyprus ceasefire negotiations. “The ceasefire does not mean that we do not use some of our rights,” Gonesh said. 1974 – After seven years of military rule in Greece, a civilian government headed by Prime Minister Constantine Karamanlis is formed. 1994 – Russian President Boris Yeltsin agrees to the withdrawal of Russian forces from Estonia. 1995 – The Gold Exchange was opened in Istanbul. Born 1678 – Joseph I, Holy Roman Emperor (d. 1711) 1856 – George Bernard Shaw, Irish journalist, critic and playwright (d. 1950) 1861 – Vaja Pashavilla, Georgian writer and poet (d. 1915) 1875 – Carl Gustav Jung, psychoanalyst German (d. 1961) 1885 – Andre Mauroy, French writer (d. 1967) 1893 – Georges Gross, German painter (d. 1959) 1894 – Aldous Huxley, English writer (d. 1963) 1898 – Gunther Curten, soldier in Nazi Germany (d. 1944) 1917 – Alberta Adams, American jazz and blues singer (d. 2014) 1922 Blake Edwards, American director (d. The Pink Panther of the film) (d. 2010) 1922 Jason Robards, American actor (d. 2000) 1928 – Francesco Cosiga, Italian politician (d. 2010) 1928 – Stanley Kubrick, American film director (d. 1999) 1939 – John Howard, 25th Prime Minister of Australia in 1943 – Mick Jagger, English rock musician and composer, founding member of the Rolling Stones 1945 – Durable Çekmez, Turkish actor 1947 – Vyslav Adamski, Polish sculptor (d. 2017) 1949 – Roger Tyle or English drummer 1950 – Susan George, English actress 1955 – Alexander Starkovs, Latvian football player and director 1955 – Asif Ali Zardari, President of Pakistan 1956 – Kevin Spacey, American actor and director 1964 – Sandra Bullock, American actress 1966 – Anna Rita del Piano, Italian actress 1967 – Jason Statham, English actor 1968 – Vitor Pereira, Portuguese footballer and manager 1968 – Olivia Williams, English television, theater and film actress 1969 – Tani Gray Thompson, Welsh politician, television presenter and former wheelchair racer 1973 – Kate Beckinsale, English actress 1973 – Metin Ozun, Turkish footballer and coach 1977 – Martin Lorsen, Danish national footballer and director 1979 – Engin Altan Duzyatan, Turkish actor and presenter 1979 – Juliette Rylance, English actress and film director 1980 – Jacinda Ardern, New Zealand politician. 1981 – Feldan Atasefer, Turkish actress and Best Actress winner at the 42nd Golden Orange Film Festival 1981 – Maicon, Brazilian actor 1983 – Christopher Lindsey, American professional wrestler 1983 – Delonte West, former NBA player 1984 – Sabri Sarioglu, player Turkish national football 1985 – Gael Clichy, French footballer 1987 – Panagiotis Kone, Albanian-born Greek national footballer 1987 – Freddy Monteiro, Colombian national footballer 1987 – Evelina Sachenko, Lithuanian pop and jazz singer 1988 – Sayaka Akimoto, Japanese singer, actress, host, and model 1993 – Elizabeth Gillis, American singer and actress 1993 – Ferda Yildiz, Turkish basketball player 1993 – Taylor Momsen, American singer and actress 1994 – Shamagi Polkvadze, Greco-Roman Georgian wrestler Weapon 432 – Celestinus I was Pope Between September 10, 422 and July 26, 432 (b.?) 811 – Nikephoros I, Byzantine Emperor (b.?) 1380 – Kōmyō was the second Northern Suitor in Japan duri ng Nanboku-chō period (b. 1322) ) 1471 – second. Paulus, Pope 1464-71 (b. 1417) 1533 – Atahualpa, thirteenth and last emperor of the Inca Empire (born 1502) 1801 – Maximilian Franz von Ostrich, German clergyman and politician (born 1756) 1863 – Sam Houston, first President of Texas (Senator Texas after joining the United States) (born 1793) 1867 – Otto, first king of Greece (born 1815) 1915 – James Murray, English lexicographer and linguist (born 1837) 1925 – Gottlob Frege, German mathematician (born 1848) 1928 – Tunali Hilmi Bey, Turkish politician and one of the leading figures of the Turkish movement (born 1871) 1930 – Pavlos Karoulides, one of the most prominent Greek historians of the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries (b. 1849) 1934 – Winsor McCay, American cartoonist and graphic artist ( born 1869 or 1871) 1941 – Henri Leibig, French mathematician (born 1875) 1942 – Roman Vinoli Pareto was a German-Argentine writer and journalist (b. 1900) 1944 – Reza Pahlavi, Shah of Iran (born 1878) 1952 – Eva Peron, politician Argentinian woman and wife of Argentine President Juan Perón (b. 191) 9) 1953 – Nikolaos Plastiras, Greek public politician (born 1883) 1957 – Carlos Castillo Armas, President of Guatemala (born 1914) 1960 – Cedric Gibbons, American art director and production designer (born 1893) 1968 – Cemal Tulu, Turkish painter (born 1899) 1971 – Diane Arbus, American photographer (born 1923) 1973 – Konstendinos Georgakopoulos, Greek Prime Minister (born 1890) 1978 – Hasan Ferit Nar, Turkish composer and conductor (born 1906) 1984 – Ed Gein, American serial killer (born 1906) 1986 – Sadiq Shandel, Turkish playwright (born 1913) 1988 – Fazlur Rahman Malik, Pakistani academic, scholar and thinker (born 1919) 1993 – Ibrahim Minetoglu, Turkish poet, journalist and columnist (born 1920) 1995 – George W. Romney, businessman American and Republican politician (born 1907) 2000 – John Toki, American statistician (born 1915) 2003 – İsmail Akbay, Turkish engineer (born 1930) 2004 – Oğuz Aral, Turkish cartoonist (born 1936) 2004 – Kamran Osluer, theater artist Turkish (born 1937) 2009 – Merce Cunningham, American choreographer and dancer (b. 1919 2010 – Edip Günay, Turkish musicologist (born 1931) 2012 – Lope Ontiveros, Mexican-born American actress (born 1942) 2012 – Marie Tam, English actress (born 1950) 2013 – Sevika Akhundova, Azerbaijani composer (b) 1924 2013 – J.J. Kal, American musician, singer-songwriter, and composer (born in 1938) 2013 – George B. Mitchell, American businessman (born in 1919) 2013 – Song Jae Ki, South Korean philosopher and writer (born in 1967) 2015 – Bobby Christina Brown, star American television, singer and model (born 1993) 2015 – Joe Williams, American film critic, journalist and author (born 1958) 2017 – Magnus Bowker, Swedish businessman (born 1961) 2017 – Patti Deutsch, American actress and comedian (born 1943) 2017 – Foray June, American actress (born 1917) 2017 – K.E. Mamin, Indian freedom fighter, activist (born 1921) 2018 – Alfredo del Aguila, former Mexican footballer (born 1935) 2018 – Maria Concepcion Cesar, Argentine actress, singer and dancer (born 1926) 2018 – Alois Kvinnis, Lithuanian chess player (born 1962) 2019 – Rossi Ty Lore, American voice actor and actress (b. 1944) 2020 – Olivia de Havilland, Anglo-French actress (born 1916) 2020 – Francisco Frutos, Spanish politician (born 1939) 2020 – Hans Jochen Vogel, German lawyer and politician (born 1926)

