A high probability of a tsunami in the Marmara Sea, Turkey: report





A recent report submitted to the Turkish Parliament drew attention to the continuing threat of tsunamis in the Sea of ​​Marmara, endangering major Turkish cities along its coast. The report, drafted by a parliamentary subcommittee investigating earthquake risk, says it could take just 10 minutes for towering tsunamis to reach shores in the event of an earthquake.

Turkey has suffered devastating earthquakes in the past, including a 7.4-magnitude earthquake in Golcuk in 1999 that killed more than 17,000 people in the greater region. The country is located in one of the most seismically active regions in the world as it lies on many active fault lines, with the North Anatolian Fault, the meeting point of the Anatolian and Eurasian tectonic plates, having the potential to cause the greatest destruction. The last major earthquake occurred in October 2020 when a 6.6-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Izmir, killing 115 people.

The report of the Research Committee on Seismic Measures and Reducing Earthquake Damage, published by Milliyet newspaper, details that Turkey is “open to tsunami risk” due to high seismic activity. He notes that the coasts of the Mediterranean, Aegean and Marmara are particularly vulnerable due to the “extensive use (settlement) of beaches”. She adds that Turkey experienced 136 tsunami waves. The most recent tsunami occurred in 2017 in an area between the southwestern town of Bodrum and the Greek island of Kos and in October 2020, affected the Seferihisar district of Izmir (near the deadly epicenter) and the nearby Greek island of Samos. north.

Most tsunamis were reported in the Sea of ​​Marmara, as well as off Izmir, the southern town of Iskenderun, and the southwestern city of Fethiye. The Sea of ​​Marmara featured heavily in the report, which noted that tsunami waves exceeded two meters (6.6 feet) in height in 1999 when one of the country’s deadliest earthquakes rocked. The 1999 tsunami affected the areas of Totonchivlik, Herki and Degermendir, all in Kocaeli County, where it was the epicenter of the disaster.

Over the years, the Marmara Sea has experienced dozens of tsunamis. The report warned that the first tsunami wave would hit the beach within 10 minutes of an earthquake and that the highest tsunami wave would reach the coast within an hour to an hour and a half. It also warned that the eastern parts of Marmara and the Princes’ Islands would be “the most vulnerable to the tsunami.”

Istanbul-based Kandilli Observatory and Earthquake Research Institute, the country’s leading earthquake monitoring center, are working to establish a tsunami early warning system. The institute monitors around the clock all earthquakes of magnitude 5.5 or higher that have the potential to cause tsunamis.

The report also lists a number of tsunami precautions. The report urges that “all relevant agencies, primarily the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), should formulate contingency evacuation plans and action plans for coastal settlements after identifying hazards, risks and vulnerabilities.” The report called for installing seismometers on the seabed, drafting tsunami risk maps for the Sea of ​​Marmara, and establishing or increasing the number of early warning systems in the Sea of ​​Marmara, the Aegean and the Mediterranean. Finally, it recommends implementing special measures to reduce tsunami damage to buildings on the coasts.

.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailysabah.com/turkey/high-likelihood-of-tsunami-in-turkeys-marmara-sea-report/news The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos