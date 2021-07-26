Croatia: Petringa Earthquake Response – Operation Update Report – 6 Months Update – Emergency Appeal No. MDRHR004 – Croatia





Summary of the major revisions made to the Emergency Action Plan:

The Emergency Appeal (EA) was reviewed at the end of April, with the release of the Emergency Action Plan (EPoA) on June 22, as a result of the Phase 1 lessons-learning exercise, as well as resource reviews and capacity assessments. The review included operational changes, the largest of which was the write-off of EA cash assistance grants to 10,000 people, and budget changes reflecting bilateral cash and in-kind contributions to the CRC. EA funding requirements have been reduced by about CHF 2.72 million.

The majority of activities remain as initially planned in the EPoA published on 5 March 2021, when the Medium Term Plan for Post-Earthquake Recovery was drawn up, with a clear role for the CRC within it. Some smaller adjustments were made in the Shelter, Livelihoods, Health, and WASH sectors to reflect items already covered from in-kind assistance, as well as activities covered by projects funded from other sources.

Operational Changes in the Environmental Assessment Review:

• The target of 10,000 people receiving unconditional, multi-purpose cash grants to meet livelihood needs and the purchase of a financial service provider was excluded from the EAP, reducing the overall budget by CHF 2,466,000. One-time cash grant disbursement is covered by domestic CRC fundraising and bilateral cash contributions. Given the importance of this cash assistance, the CVA Team of the IFRC Regional Office for Europe will continue to provide support as required. The Lesson Learning Workshop, which will be notified through a post-assignment monitoring of beneficiaries, is scheduled for operation in the final months of 2021. Specific CVA Lesson Learning initiatives are also being considered.

• Besides the significant budget reduction for the CVA sector, there are further budget cuts in the PSS and WASH sectors reflecting funding from sources outside EA, funding for newly recruited PSS field staff and WASH activities on water well cleanup.

• Three quad bikes will be purchased to replace two vehicles that were initially planned to deliver humanitarian aid to remote villages, as they are more suitable for off-road conditions; Plus fully stocked kitchen utensils to increase CRC’s ability to serve hot meals. Purchasing will begin in the third quarter but is challenging a major component of the vehicle manufacturing shortage. Three CRC staff positions have been added – Restoration Family Links Coordinator (RFL) and Psychosocial Support (PSS) field teams to identify affected persons, and a warehouse manager and humanitarian coordinator (to lead the NGO Coordination Forum) for a period of 6 months.

Budget changes included in the EA Funding Requirements Review:

• Under the Shelter, CRC received a significant amount of in-kind contributions from EA’s revised budget.

• Under Livelihoods and Basic Needs, four new transport vehicles and five forklift trucks will be covered with contributions from bilateral CRC partners. The budget reduction is partially offset by increases in the cost of sorting and packing food and hygiene assistance, the purchase of quad bikes and fitted kitchen containers and four local branch coordinators for an 11-month period (these staff are transferred to Livelihoods and Basic Needs from NS strengthening in the EA review).

• Under health, some PPE, hygiene items and four branch local coordinators of PSS activities are covered with contributions from bilateral CRC partners. This will be partially offset by printing/reprinting of PSS brochures for school and kindergarten children and their teachers.

• Under WASH, costs related to the purchase of a single vehicle, equipment and operating costs for the WASH water well cleanup team will be covered by contributions from bilateral CRC partners.

• Under Protection, Gender and Inclusion, costs related to the procurement of emergency kits for the RFL team will now be covered by contributions from bilateral CRC partners. The reduction in the budget will be offset by the addition of supplies and materials for arranging activities for seniors in collective shelters, and community protection activities, such as creating child-friendly spaces.

• In the context of strengthening the National Societies, the budget for the transportation of volunteers, staff and per diem to the operating site has been increased as it was underestimated at the beginning of the operation; The costs of mobile phones and laptops for local branches and the costs of one financial assistant will now be covered by the contributions of the bilateral CRC partners; Reduce costs associated with developing an Emergency Response Preparedness (PER) action plan.

• Under “Ensuring a Strong International Consortium”, the planned level of support from the rules of engagement is reduced and the requirements for the in-country operations manager are extended to a time-bound. During this deployment, other appropriate modalities of support from the International Federation for the remainder of the operation will be developed.

The amendments to the planned activities saw the modification of the relevant budget items in the review of the environmental assessment and operating budget. However, the planned outcomes, outputs and objectives remain the same, with the exception of cash grant objectives. A federation-wide approach is used, to paint a comprehensive picture of the process conducted by the CRC, for this process update and subsequent reports.

