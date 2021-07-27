Three schools in Grayson County nearly completed $1.3 million renovations





Independence, Virginia – Grayson County schools are undergoing a major facelift after facing earthquakes and dealing with aging infrastructure.

But, the $1.3 renovations will turn things around for students and staff thanks to the COVID-19 funds.

Cracks on the walls and floors torn, three schools in Grayson County are undergoing a renovation.

Targeting schools 50 to 70 years old, Superintendent Kelly Wilmore said it’s time to remove asbestos, improve air quality and renovate classrooms to make Fairview Elementary, Grayson County Middle School and Grayson County Elementary School safer.

“We want to do it right this time, so no one who takes my job after 20 years will have to worry about the same thing,” he said.

Replacing air quality systems and working on a new annex building to host youth sports, all renovations will eventually affect more than 800 students.

Part of the renovations includes repairing cracks left by a 5.1-magnitude earthquake nearly a year ago.

Columns are currently supporting the collapse phase of high school which could not be fixed last year due to time and space constraints.

“We’ve had earthquakes last year,” Wilmore said. We had floods last year. We had a little hurricane. We had all kinds of things but we are moving forward.”

Due to delays in renovations, the first day of school has been postponed to August 26.

