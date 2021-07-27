Thwarting saboteurs + magic mushroom cure + earthquake report تقرير





New week, who dis? I, Portland guys, and I are here to talk about all the things that make this city what it is. Not that I figured it out exactly, but let’s forget that for a second.

First, today’s weather: Mostly cloudy throughout the day, but that won’t stop Mr. Sun from giving us a 90-day hike.

Here are the top stories of the day in Portland:

If the goal of the White Nationalists is to strengthen Portland’s resolve to fight racism and inequality, then good work! Over the weekend, a mural depicting the faces of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmed Arbery along Martin Luther King Jr.’s northeastern street was vandalized and a Patriot Front painted on it. Within 24 hours, the community assembled and took it back. (Williamette Week) Shows how some Portland neighborhoods can be charitable, Neighbor for Neighbor, a program out of New Hope Church in the Lints neighborhood, has teams of volunteers who can help others with cleanup, yard work and donations. It started in 2012 with the goal of supporting widows, widows, and people with disabilities with any services or repairs they might need around the home. (KGW) Last November, Oregon voters approved a measure that would legalize psilocybin, or “magic” mushrooms, for therapeutic use. At the beginning of this year, the Oregon Health Authority began its years-long process of developing rules and regulations for licensing psilocybin products and services as a form of treatment for mental health conditions. This week, the Oregon Health Authority’s Psilocybin Board released its research on the effectiveness of “magic” mushrooms in behavioral health conditions such as depression. (KOIN) The Portland area has for some time feared an earthquake in the Cascadia subduction zone and the city is trying to prepare for such an event. On Monday, a report was released, commissioned by the City of Portland and Multnomah County, which gives an analysis of how such an event would affect the Center for Critical Energy Infrastructure (CEI) – a group of fuel storage and transportation tanks located along the Willamette River in northwest Portland. (The Portland Mercury) Yesterday, the city’s Homelessness and Urban Camping Impact Reduction Program (HUCIRP) posted eviction notices around a homeless camp at Laurelhurst Park in southeast Portland. Complaints about the camp grew, including everything from piling up trash to marking firearms. Portland City Council plans to evict campers by the end of the week. (The Portland Mercury)

Our friends at Ring, the home security company, bring you today’s Portland Daily. Ring does more than just doorbells: check out their full range of smart home products at Ring.com. And thank you, Ring, for helping to spread the local news in Portland!

Today in Portland

Native American tribes have a deep and extensive history in Oregon. This afternoon, there will be a virtual presentation, via Zoom, on Calboyan tribal history, through the Hollywood Center for Seniors. Presenter Dr. David J. Lewis will discuss their 14,000-year history across the Willamette and Umpqua Valleys. Direct subscription. At 1:00 p.m., they will be showing live bluegrass music at the southeast location of the Hopworks Urban Brewery tonight. Watch Radio Portland ponies play in the bar and sample great brews from one of Portland’s top local breweries. 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. Hollywood theater gives you a 70’s time machine by showing Smokey & The Bandit on 35mm print. Watch the classic duo of Burt Reynolds and Sally Field race across Texas to Georgia with Buford T-Justice (Jackie Gleeson) on their tail. This is a big 10-4, good companion. The show is at 7:30 p.m. I think it’s a great night for free music, because the amazing folk-rock duo Dead Lee will be at Laurelthirst Public House in Northeast Portland tonight. In case you haven’t heard of them before, one part of this duo is Brian Koch from the local favorite Blitzen Trapper. 6:00 – 8:00 pm. While downtown Portland is showing signs of recovery from the events of the past year and a half, many still have major concerns about the future of downtown. If you’re one of those people, Downtown Portland Clean & Safe would love to hear from you. Hosting a virtual hearing tonight to hear what services the community wants to see Direct subscription. 6:30 – 7:30 pm.

Portland patch notebook

Every now and then, the local newspaper Willamette Week suggests places to eat around town. This week includes brie (yum!), vegan cheese slices, and crunchy Vietnamese salads. (willamette week) As you often hear me talk, bushfire season has come. The Oregon Department of Emergency Services would like you to be prepared by reminding residents of the three levels of evacuation notices and what they should have in their “emergency bag” in the event of an immediate threat. (KXL) Salmon is such a popular species in Oregon that it has earned some of our license plates over the years. Now, the state has given Oregon’s salmon-themed license plate its first stylish new make in more than 20 years. Check it out here. (OPB) If you know me (and now that I think about it, very few of you probably know), you know I’ve been working on keeping Portland weird. I just found an organization dedicated to the exact same thing. Weird Portland United is a non-profit organization that aims to promote Portland’s unique innovative culture, amplify its creative expression, and embrace an even more exotic future. (Stranger Portland United)

From our sponsors – Thank you for your local news support!

events:

Free Mini Family Photo Sessions (31 July)

This is a wrap. Tuesday is yours on a plate, but don’t get too full, because there’s another feast tomorrow and we’re both invited. see you later. If you like these newsletters, consider bringing some friends and neighbors with you on the trip. You can send them this link to sign up.

– Dominic Anaya

About Me: Doctor, breeder and now a writer/artist, I just wander around Portland, or with my wife, our ferrets, our chickens and our goats.

Do you have a news tip or suggestion for the next Portland Daily? I am all ears. You can contact me at [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://patch.com/oregon/portland/vandals-thwarted-magic-mushroom-therapy-earthquake-report The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos