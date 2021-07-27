Warm July ends with a heat wave FOX 12 . Weather Blogger





9pm on Monday, July 26

It’s holiday season in the Pacific Northwest. The best weather of the year! So, I will be joining many of you traveling through the region next week and a half. Go out camping in parts of southern Oregon. No posts during that time, unless something serious pops up (big fire near us, huge earthquake, volcanic eruption, tsunami, etc…). I will be back to work on Sunday, August 8th.

The end of July is fast approaching, and it was a warm month! There is no record heat, or heat waves, but it is much warmer than usual. Looks like we’ll end up with at least a warmer 5th of July, probably No. 3 or No. 4.

A third of the western USA has been in bloom so far this month, after the warmest June on record for some.

We were “lucky” west of the Cascades Series, getting enough cooling flow on the beach to keep us near/below 90 degrees most of the month. Portland (12) has seen 90 degree days so far this year

However, a little out of the ocean air, both Salem and Eugene have seen over 20 days at/over 90!

Looking ahead, we have a heat wave on the way from Wednesday to Saturday. Here’s what we’re thinking about Portland tonight:

There are no record highs because it is generally 100+ at this time of year. But four are over 90 days until the end of July.

Why are you getting hot again?

The strong high pressure that brings heat over the Rocky Mountains is far east enough to maintain reasonable temperatures again tomorrow. This “594” contour centered over Colorado is the center of the upper summit.

But you see that she snuggles close to us on Friday and Saturday. Here at midday Saturday. The high-pressure ridge swelled, and the southern flow became responsible across the west coast. This may bring thunderstorms north into the Cascades and Eastern Oregon. Even a few members of the GFS and ECMWF team are sending turbulence north with showers/thunderstorms at WEST of the Cascades this weekend. But not enough to put it in expectations. Just be aware that this weekend is not a dry “guaranteed”. Watch expectations.

This pattern does not produce a hot east wind over the Portland area (the hills are very far east), which should keep us below 100 degrees…but barely! Then it weakens on Sunday and beyond the hills. We’re back to reasonably warm temperatures for the first few days of August. This Tuesday (August 3)

By the way, we are on Day 41 without rain in Portland. The last measurable rain was on June 15. There was a trace at PDX on July 1st. Assuming no rain for the next 12 days (possible), we’d be in the “Top 5” range of droughts.

But right now, we’re a long way from the record 71 dry days

Some other notes:

1. I don’t expect high humidity during the next heat wave unless we get some rain or thunderstorms Saturday/Sunday.

2. Temperatures during the night will turn very hot, and you will be in the mid-60s. This wasn’t as extreme as the historic heat wave in June, but it’s still worth checking out for elderly friends/relatives.

3. SOUTHERN FLOW = Overhead fire smoke from the California wildfires. Expect more fog and yellow/orange sun after Wednesday. Low level smoke is unlikely to be west of the Cascades Range because winds will be coming from the northwest and west.

Stay safe during your summer travels!

Chief meteorologist Mark Nielsen

