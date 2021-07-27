Earthquake Information: Average Mag. 5.0 – Indian Ocean earthquake, 127 km southwest of Blitar, East Java, Indonesia, on July 27 11:21 pm (GMT +7)





An average earthquake of magnitude 5.0, at a depth of 61 km

Jul 27 16:26 UTC: First to report: VolcanoDiscovery in 5 minutes. Jul 27 16:35: Now using data updates from GFZ… [show all] … Jul 27 16:35: Now using data updates from BMKG Jul 27 16:40: The depth of the Hypocenter has been recalculated from 40.0 to 60.0 km (from 25 to 37 miles). Epicenter position corrected to 4.4 km (2.8 mi) northward Jul 27 16:45: magnitude recalculated from 5.1 to 5.0.27 Jul 17:05: Epicenter depth recalculated from 60.0 to 61.0 km (from 37 to 38 miles).

Tue update, Jul 27 2021, 16:39

5.1-magnitude earthquake strikes near Tringalek, East Java, Indonesia

5.1 earthquake July 27 11:21 pm (GMT +7)

A 5.1-magnitude earthquake near Tringalek, East Java, Indonesia, was reported just 17 minutes ago by the Indonesian Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency, which is the main national agency that monitors seismic activity in Indonesia. The earthquake occurred at a fairly shallow depth of 40 kilometers below the epicenter late at night on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at 11:21 pm local time. The exact size, center, and depth of the earthquake may be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review the data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their report. The Center (EMSC), which listed it as a 5.0-magnitude earthquake. A third agency, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ), reported the same 5.0-magnitude earthquake, and based on initial seismic data, the quake should not cause any significant damage, but it was probably felt by many people as a slight shaking in Region. The epicenter area. A weak tremor may have been felt in Tringalak (population 29,100) located 109 km from the epicenter, Büyolango (population 32,300) 113 km, Tulungagung (population 65,300) 118 km, and Kedungwaro (population 80,300) 119 km. Automatically updates the magnitude and depth if these changes change and continues if other important news about the earthquake becomes available. If you are in the area, please send us your experience through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app. This will help us provide more live updates to anyone around the world who wants to know more about this earthquake.

Date and time: Jul 27, 2021 16:21:51 UTC – local time at the epicenter: Jul 27 11:21 PM (GMT +7) strength: 5 Depth: 61.0 km Latitude/Longitude of the epicenter: 8.98 degrees S/ 111.43°E (Indian Ocean, Indonesia) Nearest volcano: Malang Plain (12 km/7 mi) Nearby towns and cities: 105 km (65 mi) southwest of Tringlak (population: 29,100) -> See nearby earthquakes! 114 km (71 mi) southwest of Tulungagung (population: 65,300) -> See nearby earthquakes! 115 km (71 mi) southwest of Kidungwaro (population: 80,300) -> See nearby earthquakes! 124 km (77 mi) south of Ponorogo (population: 79,000) –> See nearby earthquakes! 127 km (79 mi) southwest of Blitar (POP: 132,400) -> See nearby earthquakes! 145 km (90 mi) southwest of Kediri (population: 235,100) -> See nearby earthquakes! 151 km (94 mi) south of Madiun (population: 186,100) -> See nearby earthquakes! 176 km (109 mi) southeast of Yogyakarta (population: 636,700) -> See nearby earthquakes! 241 km (150 mi) southwest of Surabaya (pop: 2,374,700) -> See nearby earthquakes! 592 km (368 mi) ESE from Jakarta (Population: 8,540,100) -> See nearby earthquakes! 228 km (142 miles) southeast of Java (population: 141,370.000) -> se nearby earthquakes! 304 km (189 mi) southwest of Madura Island (population: 3,622,000) -> See nearby earthquakes! Weather at the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: Scattered clouds 25.9 °C (79 °F), Humidity: 73%, Wind: 7 m/s (14 knots) From ESE primary data source: Indonesia Meteorological, Climatology, and Geophysical Agency) Rated released energy: 2 x 1012 Joules (554 MWh, equivalent to 477 tons of TNT) More information

If you felt this earthquake (or if you were near the epicenter), please share your experience and submit a short “I felt it” report! Other users will love to hear about it, and also if you didn’t feel the earthquake despite being in the area, please report it! Your contribution is also valuable for seismology, earthquake risk analysis, and mitigation efforts. You can use your device’s location or a map to indicate where you are during the earthquake. Thanks! Data on the same earthquake was reported by different agencies

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more you can trust the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

Mag.DepthLocationSource 5.061 kmJava, IndonesiaBMKG unknownn/a South Java, Indonesia VolcanoDiscovery 5,062 km South of Java, IndonesiaGFZ 4,980 kmJAVA, INDONESIAEMSC 5,066 km99 Km 99 Km SSW of Trengalek, Indonesia USGS user reports for this earthquake (5)

Sumberpucung, East Java (143.5 km NE) [Map] / Weak shake (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 15-20 seconds (reported by our app)

Malang, East Java (174.9 km NE) [Map] / Weak (MMI III) / Single side vibration / 1-2 seconds: Caution

Singosari, East Java (178.3 km NE) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / Single side shaking / Very short (reported by our app) Jimbaran Bali (409.9 km east from the epicenter) [Map] / imperceptible (reported by our app) malang (154.6 km ENE from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Single vertical bump / Too short (reported by our app)

aftershocks

More information

Depending on its size, the fault that was active during the earthquake ruptured almost along a surface. 10 km2 (= 4 square miles) as a first-class estimate. The rupture zone is likely to be about 5 km (3 mi) long, and aftershocks usually occur during the days and weeks following an earthquake at or near the same fault, at distances of approx. Twice the length of the fault zone. The broad linear arrangement of aftershock centers often includes the main shock rupture area (check the map below to verify). So far, no aftershocks have been recorded. Previous earthquakes in the same area Please wait while searching millions of records, this can take up to 20-30 seconds.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.volcanodiscovery.com/earthquakes/quake-info/6341437/quake-felt-Jul-27-2021-Near-Malang-East-Java-Indonesia.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

