Press Release: Requesting Public Input for the Critical Energy Infrastructure Hub Report





27 July 2021

The Multnomah County Office of Sustainability and the City of Portland Office of Emergency Management have released a draft report on the expected damage to the area’s main fuel hub in the event of a Cascadia earthquake or other seismic event.

The Critical Energy Infrastructure Hub is a six-mile stretch of industrial development between Sauvie Island and the Fremont Bridge along the western shore of the Willamette River. More than 90% of all liquid fuels in Oregon are stored in facilities located at the CEI Center. This includes gas and diesel supplies for the Portland metro area, as well as all jet fuel for Portland International Airport. Other hazardous materials are also stored in the CEI Center.

The hub—which was mostly built prior to current understanding of seismic hazards in the region—is located on unstable soils prone to liquefaction and lateral spread in earthquake.

Beginning in 2019, Multnomah County commissioners sought to protect the county and community from the cost of harm by exploring strategies to shift financial responsibility for infrastructure-related risks to the companies that own and generate revenue from the infrastructure.

While developing the Multnomah County 2020 budget, County Commissioners Sharon Miran and Commissioner Sushila Jayapal collaborated to allocate funds to account for the costs associated with these risks. The aim of the study is to better understand the risks and, if necessary, to rebalance the subsequent actions.

“The potential environmental, economic and real damages detailed in this report are grim. ‘We must do everything we can to prevent catastrophic damage, including holding the industry accountable for doing its part,’” Commissioner Meeran said. Having the industry responsible for the risk landscape is part of the solutions — not just after the fact.”

Part of the study involves collecting general input during the formulation phase to help ensure that all information available to accurately characterize the risks is collected. The project team solicited public input from tribal governments, neighboring communities and neighborhood associations that might be affected by the potential failure of the CEI, as well as the community as a whole.

“This year has shown us how vulnerable we are as a society when it comes to natural and human-made disasters and pandemic,” Commissioner Jayapal said. This report undoubtedly illustrates the vulnerability of the region around Northwest Portland’s fuel hub. It is important for us not only to recognize the potentially devastating consequences of a major earthquake, but to take the necessary steps to significantly reduce the risks that currently exist.”

The project team will host a live online community meeting for interested residents on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 from 6:30 to 8:30 pm. Please register online if you wish to attend this virtual public meeting

You can download the report and presentation that provide a high-level overview of the results of the studies to date.

Effects of the Cascadia Subduction Zone Earthquake on the CEI Hub Public Report

Effects of the Cascadia subduction zone earthquake on the overall presentation of a CEI . report

Even if you cannot conduct the general meeting, you can still provide your feedback in writing. Please use this link to leave your comments about the report

Please submit all public comments by August 15, 2021.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.multco.us/multnomah-county/news/news-release-public-input-sought-critical-energy-infrastructure-hub-report The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos