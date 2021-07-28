Treasures found in a 2,200-year-old shipwreck in Egypt’s Atlantis





Travel

July 27, 2021, 08:55 PM 2 minutes to read

Treasures still to be found in sunken Egypt. Photo/Hilti Foundation via the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiques

Archaeologists have found a 2,200-year-old shipwreck buried at the bottom of the Mediterranean Sea.

The wreck of a military ship has been found under the ancient city of Heraklion (also known as Thonis), which fell into the sea after being destroyed by earthquakes in the 2nd century BC.

Besides the remains of a burial ground, it was noted that the 25-meter-long shipwreck was a boat shared to sail the Nile.

The amazing discovery in the ocean. Photo/Frank Goddio, Hilti Foundation via the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiques

“[The ship sunk] As a result of the collapse of the temple and the fall of huge blocks on it during the second century BC due to a devastating earthquake. A statement issued by the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities said that the fall of these stone blocks contributed to keeping the ship under the deep channel, which is now filled with the wreckage of the temple.

Archaeologists found the wreck under 5 meters of mud and debris with a burial site that was covered with a pile of rocks.

Egyptian treasures from two thousand years ago. Photo/Frank Goddio, Hilti Foundation via the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiques

It was discovered using a type of sonar by an Egyptian-French expedition led by the European Institute of Underwater Archeology (IEASM).

“This discovery beautifully illustrates the presence of Greek merchants who lived in that city,” the ministry told Reuters.

Gold engraving of fertility deity Bess, uncovered from wreckage. Photo/Frank Goddio, Hilti Foundation

“They built their own shelters near the huge temple of Amun. It was destroyed at one time and its remains were found mixed with the remains of the Egyptian temple.”

Egyptian Atlantis

The city of Heraklion, where Cleopatra was opened, was said to have been one of the most important commercial centers in the Mediterranean before disappearing into what is now Abu Qir Bay.

The Egyptian Atlantis in the modern Abu Qir Bay. Photo by the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiques

Heraklion, which was located off the northern coast of Egypt, fell into the sea about 2,200 years ago and was lost for thousands of years until divers found its remains in 2000.

Related Articles

In 2019, a mysterious temple was discovered among the ruins of a sunken ancient city described as the “Egyptian Atlantis”.

Studies of its sprawling ruins have continued ever since, although we still don’t know much about the once fascinating port city.

.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nzherald.co.nz/travel/treasures-found-in-2200-year-old-shipwreck-at-egyptian-atlantis/6O2Z7SPTTFZK4B43WOYDQYWKLM/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos