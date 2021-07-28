WELLINGTON TODAY, July 28: Johnsonville Road to Macara needs $1.5 million repairs, a day in the life of a Wellington bus driver





Good evening Benicki, here’s what’s happening in the pages of Dominion and around town today.

1pm: A day in the life of a Wellington bus driver

Transportation reporter Joel McManus spent the day with Mana Coachlines drivers Stephen Hilliard and Erwera Grace.

Hilliard spent 25 years of his career as a funeral director, and now he starts most mornings with a tour of the school, leaving a smile on his face every time.

“I have had many years of hearing the sounds of grief and sorrow. Now, when I have children screaming and screaming and going on, I love it. I love every minute of it. It is the sound of happy children.”

MacManus follows bus drivers as they work a busy day on the streets of Wellington. They discussed their love of the job, the challenges of split shifts, staff shortages and the recent industrial strike between Wellington NZ Bus operator and drivers from Tramways Union.

Kevin Stent

Metlink bus driver Stephen Hilliard has taken to public transportation after 25 years as a funeral director

12 p.m.: Trains are delayed on the Hutt Valley Line.

A broken train in Petone delays services on the Hutt Valley Line. Metlink advises passengers to expect delays.

12 p.m.: Wellington’s Johnsonville to Makara road needs $1.5 million repairs

Floods earlier this month badly damaged the Takarau Gorge, which will require repairs of up to $1.5 million.

Wellington City Council said the road between Johnsonville and Macara Beach will remain closed to traffic for several weeks while extensive flood damage was repaired on July 17.

The council’s director of Transportation and Infrastructure, Brad Singh, said several hundred meters of the road were “shattered and largely destroyed” after the O’Harrow Stream became a raging torrent through the narrow strait.

supplied

Parts of the Takarau Gorge Rd in Wellington have been undermined and two waterways below the road will have to be replaced.

10.45 a.m.: Daisy turns a roast dinner into dessert for Dine Wellington

What would happen if you ate a roast dinner, turned it into a dessert and put it in jelly? The answer is Great Aspictations, the Daisy dish for this year’s Wellington on a Plate dinner section.

This year, Dine, part of an annual culinary festival that encourages restaurants to create a festive dish, challenged chefs to look to Wellington for inspiration, from topography to history and people.

Owning chef at Daisy’s, and its sister restaurant Hillside Kitchen, Asher Boote, said the team settled on the concept relatively quickly, taking inspiration from the 1960s and 1970s trend when just about everything was molded into jelly.

“The dish is basically a roast dinner, made into a dessert, and put into a soup plate. It’s ridiculous, and that’s kind of fun.”

Wellington visa on plate

Daisy Great Aspictations of VISA Wellington on a plate.

8.55 a.m.: Metlink Alerts and Cancellations

Metlink will stop tweeting its cancellations on August 1 in favor of app, website, and email notifications, but the new, unaffiliated Twitter feed will continue to announce cancellations.

Metlink has posted relatively low numbers of cancellations over the past two days. Before 8.10 a.m. this morning, the bus service recorded six cancellations.

Excess services and cancellations continue to frustrate passengers, especially in winter Wellington weather. The Sunday Star Times news director Kelly Dennett posted yesterday on Twitter after being stranded on Bus 24.

8.15 am: Broadcaster boycotts first Wellington rugby final due to field accidents

Wellington’s only live rugby broadcaster is boycotting the upcoming Premier League final due to concerns about incidents involving one of the teams that will be playing.

Radio station Te Upoko o Te Ika, which sponsors the E Tū Whānau Footy programme, covers the Jubilee Cup competition for three years.

But the organization will not broadcast the match between Tawa and Marist St Patts on Saturday, the final of the 2021 season, because it says the alleged events “[go] Right against the values ​​espoused by ET Wannau.”

Station manager Adrian Tangarwa Wagner said a series of mishaps by MSP players over the past nine months “highlighted an ugly part of the game we don’t need to see.”

Andrew MacArthur/Stuff

Photo of the altercation between Petone players and Marist St Pats on November 14, in which Ridge Studd was severely injured

7.30 a.m.: A truck hits a barrier on Western Hutt Road.

Emergency services were called to a crash on the south lane of Western Hutt Road around 7.15am but were not needed. Police confirmed that a truck exploded and hit a barrier near the Bitoni railway station only to do its part to turn back and go on its way.

There were no reports of injuries or delays.

7 a.m.: Traffic crashes on the south lane of SH1 near Tawa Junction.

A crash on the south lane of Highway 1 before the Tawa Junction bolstered traffic behind Mongavin Junction and across to Borrero.

No injuries were reported in the accident, which occurred around 6:20 a.m.

Transportation agency Waka Kotahi NZ is asking motorists to pass with caution and expect significant delays.

6.30 a.m.: Weather:

No rain is on the cards today in Wellington (finally!). The weather will be fine with northerly winds and maximum temperatures of 13°C.

From the pages of The Dominion Post:

Wellington Town Hall renovation faces many obstacles but is on the way to unlock it on time

Wellington City Hall has hosted the Rolling Stones, the Beatles, and the Queen – but is now undergoing the most ambitious performance of its life: it is being completely rebuilt from the inside out as engineers attempt to bring the 1904 building into line with modern earthquake standards.

Contractors working with Wellington City Council are embarking on a $112 million reinforcement project, installing more than 40 core insulators to date, each weighing 600 kilograms, and building 330 steel pilings up to 18 meters deep in the reclaimed land below.

The already complicated project has been further complicated by the Covid-19 pandemic, which has hampered the supply of building materials and has seen shipping costs triple.

There were also risks associated with excavating the hall space, as this work is being carried out below sea level. Another 130 posts still had to be installed to secure that space.

Monique Ford / Stuff

Wellington Town Hall is experiencing a massive earthquake of $112 million.

Writers write an anthology of book donation in the National Library as the division deepens

52 authors—including decorative literary figures Mrs. Fiona Kidman, C.K. Stead and David Eagleton—produced an anthology about the National Library’s plan to donate 600,000 books to the Internet Archive of America.

Author William Derain has directed The Ultimate Reader for Love for the Book and includes reflections by prominent journalists, poet, and Prime Minister Award recipients. At least 1,000 copies of the freely printed anthology will be distributed in hundreds of cafes around Aotearoa later this year.

“If writers felt strongly to express their anger and remorse over the looting of our international collections in Wellington, they were given the green light,” Derin said.

Earlier this month, the library announced that it would donate nearly 600,000 of the books it intends to take out of its outdoor collection to the Internet Archive, a digital library with a stated mission of universal access to all knowledge. It will make digital copies of the works freely available online.

supplied

Pictured are some books from the National Library’s collection published abroad, which have been given a new place in the United States Internet Archive.

Pull back the curtains when dancing and creating live performances

As dancers prepare to take to the stage at Hannah’s Playhouse in Wellington, viewers will be able to see the delightful oddities of creating the live performances as the curtains are pulled with DANCED DANCING (2021).

When creating the performance scores, choreographers Josie Archer and Kosta Bogoievski invited dancers from Footnote New Zealand Dance to perform pieces that are written but are also open to improvisation.

Archer said the dancers would get the instructions, memorize, and do the score, but also add their own touch to it.

“She asks them to make a decision at the moment and ask, ‘How can I respond to these instructions?'” “

She said the show was collaborative and there was room for viewers to see how the performers think and make decisions.

“It’s fantastic. Humans are way more exciting than we can imagine.”

supplied

The exercises are taking place on (2021).

