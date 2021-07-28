Midland Metro apologizes for ‘earthquake’ Corporation Street tram works





Midland Metro has apologized for noisy downtown tram works that left some residents struggling to sleep – and an area that looks like an “earthquake” has struck.

“Essential” improvement work on Corporation Street continued into the early hours of Wednesday morning, despite complaints from exhausted neighbors.

One of the most severely damaged stretches was just outside the House of Fraser, as the area looked like it had just suffered an earthquake.

Joseph Andrews, who lives in nearby Victoria’s home, said he was only able to get two hours of sleep when he woke up to a ‘loud bang’ from workers at 4am.

The 33-year-old and partner Jimmy Grant, 29, yesterday described the timing as a ‘disgrace’ as they exchanged videos of work in progress at 3am and 6am on Monday.

In response to their complaints, the Midland Metro Alliance (MMA) today apologized for “any inconvenience” the business has caused, while urging residents to call a dedicated phone line with “concerns or questions”.

The company said its work schedules were shared with Birmingham City Council before work began on Sunday, July 25 – although residents say they received no warning.

An MMA spokesperson said: “The Midland Metro Alliance is currently implementing additional maintenance and essential improvements across the existing West Midlands metro network on behalf of Transport for West Midlands (TfWM), which is investing in existing subway infrastructure, along with the extension of the existing route.

Construction on the metro line passing through Company Street at three o’clock in the morning

“Schedules and duration of these works were shared with Birmingham City Council prior to the start of the activity.

“We apologize for any inconvenience caused by our business, and the designated road stakeholder liaison has been in touch with residents and businesses to provide additional assistance and support, when needed, before and during business.

“A dedicated line has been set up for anyone with any questions or concerns about the business and I would urge them to call 07376 273079 or email [email protected] where a member of the engagement team will be available to speak with at any time during the day or night.”

Birmingham City Council said its involvement was “limited” and added: “Supporting local people is their responsibility and we are satisfied that they are handling matters appropriately.”

Speaking after working all night between Tuesday and Wednesday, warehouse worker Joseph said: “They continued to get a few hours of sleep last night but I woke up with noise and then again around 4 am there is some really loud explosion like the sound of concrete or something. It is placed in a carriage or truck.

“I just wanted to sleep because I’m up from 5:30 in the morning.”

The couple first noticed the turmoil when they woke up to “heavy digging” at 10 a.m. on Sunday (July 25).

Joseph Andrews and partner Jimmy Grant, who live on Corporation Street

Mr Andrews previously told BirminghamLive: ‘We had to take sick leave because we didn’t sleep, and when I woke up I had a migraine that lasted about five hours.

“They don’t seem to care, because they’re doing the work 24/7.

“I feel like it’s out of order. It’s that the shutters of my bed vibrate when they do the piercings. When we were trying to sleep on Sunday night, it was shaking.”

“My cat is terrified. This week has been awful. Working all night, it’s not fair.”

He says the only relief they got from the noise was a 20-minute break as construction workers switched shifts.

“We have not obtained any information,” he added.

“They did it a few months ago, they started digging, we got it started, we spoke to the engagement team leader, and she said she was going off work, so they stopped working.

“She said we’ll get back to you, and next thing you know, we’re suddenly woken up at 9/10 in the morning by heavy digging.”

The West Midlands Metro tram route will be out of service for at least 11 weeks after the start of the £75m, £5m rebuilding task of the route.

