Henan prepares for typhoon after deadly floods, Anniversary of Tangshan earthquake, COVID-19 outbreak growing in Nanjing

Social media users in China are celebrating the 45th anniversary of the Tangshan earthquake, which killed more than 242,000 people in 1976. They are also following Beijing’s urging the United States to lift sanctions and visa restrictions on Chinese citizens.

1. 362,000 people were moved to Shanghai due to Typhoon In-fa

According to the Shanghai Flood Control Command Office (external source, in Chinese), the city has relocated 362,000 people due to Typhoon In-fa. Most of these people are from Pudong New Coastal District. Authorities expect up to 300 mm (nearly 12 inches) of rain to fall on the city in the next three days.

2. China urges the United States to lift sanctions and visa restrictions for Chinese citizens

China’s foreign minister urged the United States to lift sanctions and technology blockades on China, and outlined three ways to prevent Sino-US relations from derailing in a meeting Monday with a top US diplomat in the northern city of Tianjin.

3. After deadly floods, Henan prepares for the effects of Typhoon In-fa

Central China’s Henan Province (external source, in Chinese) is expected to experience heavy rains from Tuesday to Thursday. Henan announced Tuesday how it plans to protect residents in flood-prone areas.

4. China celebrates the 45th anniversary of the Tangshan earthquake

People across China are commemorating the 45th anniversary of the Tangshan earthquake (External source, in Chinese). In the early hours of July 28, 1976, a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck a city in Hebei Province, killing more than 242 thousand people.

5. The diagnosed Covid-19 cases accelerated over the past seven days in Nanjing

Nanjing, the capital of east China’s Jiangsu Province (external source, in Chinese), reported 106 confirmed cases of Covid-19 from July 20 to Monday, with the total number rising to 153 as of Tuesday.

6. Beijing subway will shut down elevators if rainwater supportsت

The company that operates Beijing’s subway system (external source, in Chinese) said Wednesday it will immediately shut down escalators and elevators if rainwater returns to the station’s entrances and exits, and adjust the direction of gates to prevent passengers from approaching flooded areas.

7. Hangzhou health code is toggled to display residents’ Covid vaccination status

The eastern Chinese city of Hangzhou changed its health code (external source, in Chinese) on Wednesday to show whether its residents have been vaccinated. The updated health code for vaccinated residents contains the words “Vaccinated against Covid-19” displayed below the QR code.

8. The viral load of Delta strain is 1260 times that of the epidemic strain in 2020

A study published on the preprint server medRxiv showed that people infected with the delta strain of coronavirus carried a viral load 1,260 times greater than that of the 19A/19B strain that was circulating in 2020.

9. China supplies 75% of the world’s hyaluronic acid products

The top 5 global suppliers of hyaluronic acid (external source, in Chinese), used in beauty products that promise wrinkle removal and skin hydration, are located in Shandong Province, east China. China supplies 75% of the world’s hyaluronic acid products.

10. First Olympian to complete an event diagnosed with Covid-19

Dutch Olympic rower Fin Florigen (external source, in Chinese) has been diagnosed with Covid-19, making him the first Tokyo Olympic athlete to contract the virus after competing in an event, team officials said. Florigen withdrew from the rest of the games.

Translated by trainee reporter Chen Bingyi.

Caixin has not independently verified the authenticity or accuracy of all headlines or stories.

The daily ranking of the most read news stories among Chinese, on China and global affairs, is jointly provided by Caixin Insight and HANA Data, the artificial intelligence technology team.

The main indicators computed in the list are based on aggregate data sourced from China’s mainstream social media platforms and online news sites. Click here for a detailed introduction to our methodology.

