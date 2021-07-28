Affordable housing project wins approval in Hayward





HAYWARD – A portion of an undeveloped plot of land upwards from Mission Boulevard, which is currently home to barns and horse barns, will be converted into affordable multi-storey housing and an elementary and middle school, under a proposal approved by the Planning Committee.

Eden Housing, a Hayward nonprofit that develops affordable housing, wants to build 176 apartments north of Tennyson Road between 16th Street and the future of La Vista Park in South Hayward.

A sister campus is also planned for the elementary school, which has locations at 951 Palisade Street in Hayward and in East Palo Alto. It is a tuition-free, private school developed in partnership with community organizations and health care providers.

The planning committee signed off on the proposal on July 22. Real estate developer, Pacific Companies of Idaho, is involved in the project with Eden Housing.

“I think this is an amazing collaboration between the city, Eden Housing and the Pacific (the companies) and the elementary school,” Julie Roach, chair of the committee, said during the meeting. “I think it provides a great option for Hayward residents to be able to live in a beautiful location with a nice park nearby, where children can play safely and where school may be an option.”

The total city owned site is approximately 28.5. acre. The new housing and school will take about seven acres. The city plans to hold the remaining land for the future of La Vista Park.

Hayward Fault is located just east of the project site, and is also close to several unnamed fault traces.

Currently, the property is primarily an open space with sheds and horse pens.

The project requires two five-storey residential buildings and a two-storey school building. Comprising 176 affordable apartments, the residence will be a public community school for up to 384 students in preschool and elementary school. There will also be 233 parking spaces, in addition to the landscaping.

“It really is a great community project,” Lacy Amoudi, a resident and tenants rights activist, told the committee.

A total of 158 new trees were planned, featuring a mix of species including bay laurel, Chinese pistachio, Canary pine, and crape myrtle. No trees will be removed as part of the project.

The South Hayward BART station is half a mile from the site, while Caesar Chavez Middle School is less than one mile to the west, Bowman Elementary School and St. to the north.

Commissioner Robert Stevens rejected the only vote, saying he did not believe the site was suitable for housing or school.

“I agree with the concept, but not the implementation,” Stevens said.

Courtney Garcia, the elementary school’s CEO, said the company is still working with Hayward Unified School to determine the new school’s relationship with the district. She told the committee it might be an independent school.

Former Hayward resident Renee Tiongkwyku urged the committee to support development.

“Every time I go back to Hayward, I am amazed at how much it costs to live in Hayward,” Tiongquico said in an email to UNHCR. “The 176 affordable housing units show that 176 families will have the opportunity to make Hayward their home.”

But resident Joan Lam was wary of the project

“While there are new building methods that will mitigate the effects of earthquakes, the Hayward Fault is known to have the potential to trigger an earthquake of magnitude 6.8-7.0 which can be fatal to residents regardless of how well the building is constructed or the truth of the matter,” Lam said in a letter. by email.

“While the need for affordable housing is understandable, I do not believe that constructing five-story buildings in close proximity to the fault line is safe for future residents in the event of a violent earthquake. She wrote that affordable housing should not only be affordable, but Safe too.

This site is among 10 sites the city acquired from the state Department of Transportation that was initially supported to be part of the Route 238 bypass project in the 1970s. When the highway project was abandoned, Hayward negotiated with Caltrans to take charge of selling properties to private developers as a way to ensure that it was developed in a way that met the city’s needs, according to the city.

Some properties have also become fatal to the eye.

The decision of the committee is considered final unless it is appealed to the city council. The appeal must be filed within 10 days of the decision.

