Commercial Earthquake Insurance Market Note: NHC Insurance, ICAT, RLI, Mitchell & Mitchell Insurance Agency

EDison, NJ – (SBWIRE) – 07/28/2021 – A new intelligence report by HTF MI titled “Global Commercial Earthquake Insurance Market Survey & Outlook” is designed to cover micro-level analysis by insurers, key business sectors, offerings and sales channels. Global Commercial Earthquake Insurance provides vital insights to complement the market size, opportunities, growth pattern, and competitive environment. The research is derived from primary and secondary data, and includes both qualitative and quantitative details. Some of the major players identified in the study are Chubb, Fuller Insurance Agency, NHC Insurance, ICAT, RLI, Mitchell & Mitchell Insurance Agency, and The J. Morey Company, Inc. and Purves and Associates, Allianz, and Zurich & Assurant.

What makes Chubb, Fuller Insurance Agency, NHC Insurance, ICAT, RLI, Mitchell & Mitchell Insurance Agency, and The J. Morey Company, Inc. Purves and Associates, Allianz, Zurich & Assurant Ahead in the Market? Compare yourself with the strategic moves and results recently released by HTF MI

Market Overview of Commercial Earthquake Insurance If you are involved in or aim to be in the commercial earthquake insurance industry, this study is essential to keeping your knowledge of the market up to date. Market segmented by applications [Manufacturing, Construction, Mining, Agriculture, Automotive, Hospitality, Energy, IT & Others], types / coverage [, Business Personal Property & Loss of Business Income] and the main players. For a deep dive into the market, more than 22 jurisdictions or countries are geographically summarized in the study from Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America, Europe and North America.

Geographically, the global version of the report contains the following countries: – North America [United States, Canada and Mexico]- Europe [Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, Spain, Sweden, and Rest of Europe]- Asia Pacific [China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia and Others]- South america [Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Rest of South America]- Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Turkey, Israel, GCC countries and rest of Africa)

This study mainly helps in understanding the market or country sectors; Insurance companies, collectors must focus in the coming years to direct their efforts and investments in commercial earthquake insurance to maximize growth and profitability. Growth in 2020 is significantly slower, and mature markets in North America and Western Europe require “heavy lifting” to address such trends due to the dynamic macroeconomic and regulatory environment.

Distribution channels in the insurance industry have always been of great importance, which reflects the “push” nature that commercial earthquake insurance offers in the industry. The distribution model has continued to evolve as insurance companies try to communicate better with their customers. Over the years, the commercial earthquake insurance industry has seen a clear dominance of direct selling (agents and brokers). However, with the increasing penetration of the Internet and customers’ preference for convenience, the digital mode of sales is becoming increasingly popular in commercial earthquake insurance.

Moreover, the considered years of study are as follows: Historical year – 2016-2020 Base year – 2020 Predictive period – 2021 to 2026

Key highlights in the table of contents:

Chapter 1: Global Commercial Earthquake Insurance Market Overview Industry Overview 1.1.1 Commercial Earthquake Insurance Industry 1.1.1 Overview 1.1.2 Products of Major Companies 1.2 Commercial Earthquake Insurance Market Segment 1.2.1 Industry Chain 1.2.2 Consumer behavior and distribution channels

Chapter 2: Global Demand for the Commercial Earthquake Insurance Market 2.1 Sector Overview Manufacturing, Construction, Mining, Agriculture, Automotive, Hospitality, Energy, Information Technology and Other

2.2 Global Commercial Earthquake Insurance Market Size by Application/End Users (2016-2020) 2.3 Global Commercial Earthquake Insurance Market Outlook by Application/End Users (2021-2026)

Chapter 3: Global Commercial Earthquake Insurance Market by Type 3.1 By Type, Business Personal Property and Business Income Loss 3.2 Commercial Earthquake Insurance Market Size by Type (2016-2020) 3.3 Commercial Earthquake Insurance Market Outlook by Type (2021-2026)

Chapter 4: Commercial Earthquake Insurance Market: By Region/Country 4.1 Commercial Earthquake Insurance Market by Region 4.2 Commercial Earthquake Insurance Market Revenue and Share by Region 4.3 North America 4.4 Europe 4.5 Asia Pacific 4.6 South America 4.7 Middle East & Africa

Chapter Five: Player Analysis 5.1 Market Share Analysis by Players (2019-2021E) 5.2 Market Concentration by Regions 5.3 Company Profiles

……….continued

