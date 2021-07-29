



Shijiazhuang, July 29 (Xinhua) A crowd of people who visited Tangshan Earthquake Memorial Park on Wednesday mourned and remembered those who died in the catastrophic disaster more than 40 years ago.

Wednesday marked the 45th anniversary of the Tangshan earthquake, the 7.8-magnitude earthquake that struck a city in north China’s Hebei Province on July 28, 1976, killing more than 240,000 people and nearly destroying the entire city.

The earthquake victim, 71, visited the memorial park in the early hours of Wednesday morning, and bloomed in front of the memorial wall engraved with the name of the victim. He couldn’t hold back his tears after finding the name of your loved one.

“I have a big family now and I want to tell them we’re having a good life,” Liu said. “I would also like to inform them of the changes that have occurred in Karayama.”

Some say that after the disastrous event, Tangshan was irreparably destroyed. Surprisingly, the city was quickly rebuilt through extensive reconstruction efforts and became a thriving city after decades of rapid economic development.

The skyscrapers, built in devastated areas, tell us a lot about the changes that have occurred in Tangshan over the past 45 years.

Last year’s GDP reached 721.1 billion yuan (about 110 billion US dollars), the highest of all prefectural-level cities in Hebei Province.

With heavy industry being the mainstay of the city, Tangshan has been working on manufacturing upgrades in recent years as it climbs up the value chain. We have worked to develop emerging industries such as robotics, advanced equipment, and environmentally friendly building materials.

Today, the city is the main production base for specialized robots, with a complete industrial chain of research and development, manufacturing, sales and services.

Liu Lisi, deputy director of the domestic smart device company that recently announced a new model of the inspection robot, said his company received more than 200 orders in less than a month.

“Tangshan has become a hot spot for us for robotics startups,” Liu said.

Today, the city has more than 650 major high-end equipment manufacturers with total assets of more than 127 billion yuan.

With its greater openness, Karayama is attracting foreign investment and expanding its global influence. Between 2016 and 2020, the city spent about $8.5 billion in foreign investment. This is the largest number of all county-level cities in Hebei.

Tangshan Port has grown into one of the largest ports in the world in terms of cargo handling volume. The port handled 350 million tons of cargo in the first half of this year.

Tangshan aims for faster economic growth with the integrated development of neighboring Beijing, Hebei and Tianjin gaining momentum.

Many companies in Beijing have set up businesses and set up factories in Tangshan since Beijing began eliminating companies that are not essential to its role as the country’s capital.

Deputy Director of Tangshan City Development and Reform Commission Zhang Guoshun said Tangshan has worked with Beijing and Tianjin since 2016 to implement 562 projects worth more than 100 million yuan. The total value of the project exceeded 380 billion yuan.

The 1976 earthquake destroyed the city, but there was no strong will of the Tangshan people. “We strive to create a better future for Tangshan and contribute to the construction of modern socialist China,” said the city party. said the secretary, Zhang Jie. ..

