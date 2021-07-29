From ruins to booming – Tangshan 45 years after the deadly earthquake





A resident presents flowers in front of a memorial wall at the Tangshan Earthquake Memorial Park in Tangshan, North China’s Hebei Province, July 27, 2021. Wednesday marks the 45th anniversary of the Tangshan earthquake. The 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit Tangshan City in Hebei Province on July 28, 1976, killing more than 240,000 people and destroying almost all buildings. [Photo/Xinhua]

Shijiazhuang – Crowds of people visited Tangshan Earthquake Memorial Park on Wednesday to mourn and remember those killed in the devastating disaster more than four decades ago.

Wednesday marked the 45th anniversary of the Tangshan earthquake, the 7.8-magnitude earthquake that struck the city in north China’s Hebei Province on July 28, 1976, killing more than 240,000 people and nearly destroying the entire city.

Liu Guojian, a 71-year-old earthquake survivor, visited the memorial park early Wednesday morning and laid flowers in front of a memorial wall inscribed with the names of the victims. He couldn’t hold back his tears after finding the names of his loved ones.

“I want to tell them that I now have a big family, and we’re having a good life,” Liu said. “I also want to tell them about the changes that have occurred in Tangshan.”

After the disastrous event, some people said Tangshan was irreparably destroyed. Surprisingly, the city was quickly rebuilt thanks to extensive reconstruction efforts, and after decades of rapid economic development, it became a thriving city.

The tall buildings, erected in places that used to be full of ruins, speak to the many changes that have occurred in Tangshan over the past 45 years.

The city’s GDP reached 721.1 billion yuan (about $110 billion) last year, the highest among all prefectural-level cities in Hebei.

With heavy industry being the mainstay of the city, Tangshan has in recent years upgraded its manufacturing industry, raising it to the top of the value chain. Efforts have been made to develop emerging industries, including robotics, advanced equipment, and environmentally friendly building materials.

The city is now a major production base for special robots, with a complete industrial chain that includes research and development, manufacturing, sales and services.

Liu Lizhi, deputy general manager of a domestic intelligent equipment company that recently introduced a new model of inspection robot, said his company received more than 200 orders in less than a month.

“Tangshan has become a hot spot for us for robotics startups,” Liu said.

The city is now home to more than 650 major high-end equipment manufacturers, whose total assets exceed 127 billion yuan.

With more openness, Tangshan was also attracting foreign investment and expanding its global influence. Between 2016 and 2020, the city used about 8.5 billion US dollars of foreign investment, the highest rate among all prefectural-level cities in Hebei.

Tangshan Port has grown into one of the largest seaports in the world in terms of cargo traffic. The port witnessed that the volume of its shipments reached 350 million tons in the first half of this year.

Tangshan aims for faster economic growth with the integrated development of Beijing, Hebei and neighboring Tianjin Municipality gaining momentum.

Since Beijing began clearing itself of companies that are not essential to its role as the national capital, a number of companies in Beijing have set up operations and set up factories in Tangshan.

Zhang Guoshun, deputy director of Tangshan Municipal Development and Reform Commission, said Tangshan has implemented 562 projects worth more than 100 million yuan in cooperation with Beijing and Tianjin since 2016. The total project value has exceeded 380 billion yuan.

“The 1976 earthquake destroyed a city, but not the strong will of the Tangshan people. We will create a better future for Tangshan and make contributions to the construction of modern socialist China,” said Zhang Guojiang, city party secretary. .

