University of Missouri researchers host a study on earthquake perceptions of New Madrid residents





NEW MADRID, MO (KFVS) – Researchers from the University of Missouri want to learn how local people think when it comes to earthquakes on the New Madrid fault line.

“That danger is always here in the area, and it’s always kind of waiting there and watching,” Brian Houston said.

Brian Houston is director of the Center for Disaster and Community Crisis at the University of Missouri. He said people should consider earthquake risks, even though we all have a lot on our plates.

“You know we’ve been through COVID and there’s flooding associated with the river, so there’s a lot of things going on in people’s minds,” Houston said.

Earthquakes are a top concern for longtime New Madrid resident Patricia Maltebia.

“Actually it’s scary… You hear about it; I’ve heard about it since I moved to New Madrid and it’s something to think about because it can happen at any time,” Maltbia said.

It’s not just new Madrid residents who need to worry about the fault line, according to the city’s historical museum official.

“Shock waves travel here up to 20 times the distance they travel on the West Coast through their seismic activity and that is due to the location. This part of the continent has a much denser bedrock, and there is less faulting there,” said Jeff Grunwald. That’s why shock waves travel farther here.”

Houston also wants local residents’ opinions on earthquake insurance.

“It’s very expensive in the province of New Madrid right now, you can pay over a thousand dollars a year just to cover the earthquake,” Grunwald said.

“When you live in an earthquake zone, you better have it,” he said.

Houston and other researchers hope to find ways to reduce these costs in the future.

“What we hope to eventually do is take these findings and then develop some information, education and resources that can help people sort of, and maybe they are better prepared going forward,” Houston said.

The researchers are heading to St. Louis for a meeting in September to discuss earthquake insurance rates with local and state government officials.

