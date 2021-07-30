Earthquake Information: Average Mag. 4.2 earthquake – Alboran Sea, 33 km northeast of Al Hoceima, Morocco, on July 30 9:58 am (GMT +1)





An average earthquake of 4.2 magnitude, at a depth of 4 km

Jul 30 09:02 UTC: First to report: IGN 3 minutes later. Jul 30 09:04: Volume has been recalculated from 5.1 to 4.7. Epicenter position corrected by 14 km (8.7 mi) NE 30 Jul 09:05: magnitude recalculated from 4.7 to 4.0. The depth of the epicenter of the explosion was recalculated from 10.0 to 5.0 km (6.2 to 3.1 mi). Epicenter position corrected by 214 km (133 mi) north of 30 Jul 09:25: magnitude recalculated from 4.0 to 4.2. The depth of the hypocenter was recalculated from 5.0 to 4.0 km (3.1 to 2.5 mi). The epicenter was corrected by 40 km (25 mi) toward N.

Update Friday July 30, 2021 09:33

Magnitude 4.2 earthquake strikes near Al Hoceima, Tangier-Tetouan, Al Hoceima, Morocco

4.2 Earthquake July 30 9:58 am (GMT +1)

A 4.2-magnitude earthquake was reported in the morning near Al Hoceima, Al Hoceima, Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima, Morocco, according to the Spanish National Geographic Institute (IGN), the earthquake struck on Friday July 30, 2021 at 9:58 am local time at a very shallow depth It is 4 kilometres. Shallow earthquakes are more strongly felt than deep earthquakes because they are closer to the surface. The magnitude and other earthquake parameters could still change in the coming hours as the agency continues to process seismic data. Our monitoring service identified a second report from the US Geological Survey that recorded the earthquake with a magnitude of 4.6. Other agencies reporting the same earthquake include the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) with a magnitude of 4.6, and the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) with a magnitude of 4.3, and based on preliminary seismic data, the earthquake should not have caused any significant damage, But it may be felt by many people as a slight shaking in the epicenter area. A weak tremor may have been felt in Al Hoceima (population 395,600) 33 km from the epicenter, Tarhanimine (55,800 inhabitants) 35 km, Imzouren (population 40,000) 36 km, Beni Bouayach (population 18,300) 39 km kilometres. Other towns or cities close to the epicenter where they may have felt a very weak tremor include Nador (population 129,300) 69 km from the epicenter, Laroui (36,000 inhabitants) 72 km, and Zaw (pop) 30,000) 97 km.

If you were or are still in this area during the earthquake, help others send your feedback and give a quick report here.

Download the Volcanoes & Earthquakes app to get one of the fastest seismic alerts online: Android | earthquake data:

I felt this earthquake

I didn’t feel it

Date & Time: Jul 30, 2021 08:58:51 UTC – Local Time at the epicenter: Jul 30 9:58 AM (GMT +1) Size: 4.2 Depth: 4.0 km Latitude/Longitude Epicenter: 35.4144°N / 3.635°W (Bahr Alboran, Fez-Meknes, Morocco) Nearby towns and cities: 33 km (20 mi) north of Al Hoceima (Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima) (population: 395,600) -> Watch the nearby earthquakes! 35 km (22 mi) northeast of Teranimen (Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima) (population: 55,800) -> See the nearby earthquakes! 36 km (22 mi) north of Imzourne (Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima) (population: 40,000) -> see nearby earthquakes! 39 km (24 mi) northeast of Beni Bouayach (Al Hoceima Province, Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima) (population: 18,300) -> See the nearby earthquakes! 69 km (43 mi) northwest of Nador (Eastern) (pop: 129,300) -> see nearby earthquakes 72 km (45 mi) northwest of Laroui (Nador Province, Sharkia) (population: 36000) -> see nearby earthquakes! 97 km (60 mi) northwest of Zhao (province) de Nador, Oriental) (population: 30,000) -> See the nearby earthquakes! 175 km (109 mi) ESE from Calpe (Gibraltar) (population: 26,500) -> See nearby earthquakes! 198 km (123 mi) northeast of Fez (population: 964,900) -> See nearby earthquakes! 331 km (206 mi) north of Rabat (Rabat – Sale – Kenitra) (population: 1655,800) -> Watch the nearby earthquakes! Weather at the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: Overcast 33.4°C (92°F), Humidity: 16%, Wind: 1 m/s (2 knots) From SSE primary data source: IGN (Instituto Geográfico Nacional) Estimated outgoing power: 1.3 x 1011 joules (35 megawatt-hours, equivalent to 30.1 tons of TNT) More information

[show map]

[smaller] [bigger]

If you felt this earthquake (or if you were near the epicenter), please share your experience and submit a short “I felt it” report! Other users would love to hear about it, and also if you didn’t feel the earthquake despite being in the area, please report it! Your contribution is also valuable for seismology, earthquake risk analysis, and mitigation efforts. You can use your device’s location or a map to indicate where you are during the earthquake. Thanks! Data on the same earthquake was reported by different agencies

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more you can trust the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

Mag.DepthLocationSource 4.24 km Morocco: ALBORIGN 4,310 km Morocco: Strait of Gibraltar GFZ 4,610 km Morocco: STRAIT OF GIBRALTAREMSC unknownn / aNear Velez-Malaga, Andalusia, Spain VolcanoDiscovery 4,610 kmMorocco: Strait of Gibraltar 14

Contribute: Leave a comment if you find a particular report interesting or want to add to it. Teach as something not decent. Tag useful or interesting. Submit your user report!

Imzouren, Al-Hoceima, Tanger-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (37.9 km SW from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / Complex movement difficult to describe / 5-10 seconds

Near Melilla (54.2 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Melilla (65.7 km ESE from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) (reported by our app) Melilla (65.7 km ESE from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) (reported by our app)

Torrox Costa (149.5 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / 2-5 seconds: very short

Periscope / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / 1-2 seconds

Perspective / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Horizontal (lateral) oscillating / 1-2 seconds

Melilla / Weak Shake (MMI III) / 2-5 sec

Driush / Strong shaking (MMI VI) / rumbling, shaking / 2-5 s: I saw the house shaking and felt like I was falling.

Silence / Weak Shake (MMI III) / 2-5 seconds: Anxiety

Ijeti (Boudinar) / moderate vibration (MMI V) / vertical and horizontal swing / 5-10 seconds: J’ai vu les meubles trembler

Bni Ansar / Moderate shaking (MMI V) / 10-15 s : Very strong for your kindness

loops / weak vibration (MMI III) / single side vibration / 2-5 seconds

Melilla (63.4 km ESE from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) swing / 10-15 seconds (reported by our app)

Look for aftershocks of an earthquake or past earthquakes

Try our free app!

Previous earthquakes in the same area Please wait while searching millions of records, this can take up to 20-30 seconds.

Click here to search our database of past earthquakes in the same area since 1900!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.volcanodiscovery.com/earthquakes/quake-info/6345030/mag5quake-Jul-30-2021-Morocco-W-MISSOURMAC.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos