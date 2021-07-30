Peace, love and recovery after the earthquake in Haiti





Street. POLE, Minnesota – Tricia Mattson didn’t expect a natural disaster 2,000 miles away to change her life, but after the 2010 earthquake that devastated Haiti, she felt compelled to help. She has continued to do so ever since. Matson was working a shift as a nurse when she heard the news. Although she had no personal connection to Haiti, she was overwhelmed by tragedy. The earthquake had a magnitude of 7.0 and struck outside the city of Port-au-Prince, the capital of Haiti. Estimates of the death toll have varied, but some have put the number as high as 300,000.

2010 earthquake in Haiti

One of the poorest countries in the world, Haiti faced additional challenges after the earthquake destroyed or destroyed much of its infrastructure, including 60% of its health care system. Thousands found themselves homeless, there was a shortage of electricity, and the enormity of the event inundated rescue and relief groups. In fact, doctors and aid workers were among those injured and killed by the devastation caused by the earthquake.

The earthquake hit Haiti in January. About two months later, Matson and fellow nurse Julie Louise Kosky had raised enough money to make their first trip to the country. They have volunteered their medical skills and expertise to the population most in need.

hello love haiti

“I never thought I’d go on medical missions,” Mattson said. “But after that first mission, you can’t take us back.” Matson and Kosky were so affected by their trip to Haiti that they founded a non-profit organization called Peace Love Haiti to help them raise funds and collect supplies to continue their work. “Haiti has captured our hearts and souls,” Mattson said. “Haitians are the most flexible, kind, and happy Haitians I know.”

Peace Love Haiti makes two trips each year and works to provide medical services to remote areas of Haiti, where poverty is widespread and access to health care is limited. Besides treating diseases such as malaria and typhoid, Mattson and Kosky also provided assistance during the cholera epidemic, which began a few months after the earthquake. “I want people to know that Haitians are dying from unclean water and the diseases we are vaccinated against in the United States,” Mattson said. “They die from what started as a simple infection.”

changing country

Even ten years after the earthquake, Haiti is rebuilding and developing. More than six million Haitians live in poverty, and 2.5 million live in extreme poverty. This limits their access to education and health care. Despite efforts to improve these conditions, there is still a long way to go.

“It’s so hard to go to Haiti twice a year and not see a lot of changes. It’s easy to get discouraged and give up,” Mattson said. “I’ve learned that I am there to make a difference in the lives of the people I see every day, one person at a time.”

Peace Love Haiti continues its work to support Haitian communities by providing medical assistance. Matson and Kosky are also working to raise awareness about the recovery process underway after the earthquake in Haiti. They visit churches and community organizations to defend the country and the people who came to care about it so much. “I am amazed at every single trip,” Mattson said. “I hope people know how close Haiti is to the United States… and that they can help.”

– Nicole Ronchetti Photos: Flickr

