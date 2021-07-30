Earthquake Information: Average Mag. 4.3 earthquake – Alboran Sea, 34 km northeast of Al Hoceima, Morocco, on July 30 10:13 am (GMT +1)





An average earthquake of 4.3 magnitude at a depth of 2 km

Jul 30 09:16 UTC: First to report: EMSC after 3 minutes Jul 30 09:24: Volume recalculated from 3.8 to 4.2. The depth of the epicenter of the explosion was recalculated from 6.0 to 2.0 km (3.7 to 1.2 mi). Epicenter position corrected by 13 km (7.9 mi) NW 30 Jul 09:44: magnitude recalculated from 4.2 to 4.3. The epicenter was corrected by 4.9 km (3.1 mi) to the southeast.

Update Friday July 30, 2021 09:30

An average earthquake of 4.2 magnitude hits 34 km northeast of Al Hoceima in Morocco in the morning

4.2 Earthquake July 30 11:13 am (GMT +2)

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) announced a 4.2-magnitude earthquake in Morocco near Al Hoceima, Al Hoceima, Tangiers-Tetouan-Al Hoceima, just 17 minutes ago. The earthquake struck on the morning of Friday 30 July 2021 at 11:13 am local time at a very shallow depth of 2 km. The exact magnitude, epicenter and depth of the earthquake may be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review the data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their reports. For Geosciences (GFZ) that listed the earthquake as 4.2 magnitude as well. A third agency, Spain’s Geográfico Nacional (IGN), reported the same earthquake with a magnitude of 3.8, and based on preliminary seismic data, the quake should not cause any significant damage, but it may have been felt by many people as a slight shaking in the area. from the epicenter. Weak shaking was probably felt in Al Hoceima (population 395,600) which is 34 km from the epicenter, Tirhanimne (population 55,800) 36 km, and Imzouren (population 40,000) 40 km away. People may have felt the earthquake because the very weak tremor includes Beni Bouayach (population 18,300) located 44 km from the epicenter, Midar (10,200) 63 km, Nador (population 129,300) 79 km, and Laroui (population) 36,000 ) 83 km.

Date and Time: Jul 30, 2021 09:13:02 UTC – Local time at the epicenter: Jul 30 10:13 AM (GMT +1) Size: 4.3 Depth: 2.0 km Latitude/Longitude of the epicenter: 35.46°N / 3.67°W (Sea Alboran, Morocco) Nearby towns and cities: 34 km (21 mi) north of Al Hoceima (population: 395,600) -> See nearby earthquakes! 36 km (22 mi) north of Teranimen (population: 55,800) -> See nearby earthquakes! 39 km (24 mi) north of Imzourn (population: 40,000) -> See nearby earthquakes! 42 km (26 mi) northeast of Beni Bouayach (Al Hoceima Province) (population: 18,300) -> see nearby earthquakes! 59 km (37 mi) northwest of Medar (Department de Driouch) (population: 10,200) -> See nearby earthquakes! 74 km (46 mi) northwest of Nador (population: 129,300) -> See nearby earthquakes! 78 km (49 mi) northwest of Laroui (Nador region) (population: 36,000) -> Watch the nearby earthquakes! 170 km (106 mi) southeast of Calpe (Gibraltar) (population: 26,500) -> See nearby earthquakes! 200 km (124 mi) north of Fez (population: 964,900) -> See nearby earthquakes! 331 km (206 mi) north of Rabat (population: 1,655,800) -> See nearby earthquakes! Weather in the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: Overcast clouds 25.1 °C (77 °F), Humidity: 89%, Wind: 1 m/s (2 knots) Primary data source: EMSC (European Mediterranean Seismological Center) Estimated power released : 1.8 x 1011 joules (49.4 megawatt-hours, equivalent to 42.5 tons of TNT) Learn more

If you felt this earthquake (or if you were near the epicenter), please share your experience and submit a short “I felt it” report! Other users would love to hear about it, and also if you didn’t feel the earthquake despite being in the area, please report it! Your contribution is also valuable for seismology, earthquake risk analysis, and mitigation efforts. You can use your device’s location or a map to indicate where you are during the earthquake. Thanks! Data on the same earthquake was reported by different agencies

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more you can trust the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

Mag.DepthLocationSource 4.32 km Morocco: STRAIT OF GIBRALTAREMSC 4.0 km Morocco: ALBORIGN 4.210 km Morocco: Strait of Gibraltar GFZ 4,310 km37 km northeast of Al Hoceima, Morocco USGS user reports on this earthquake (7)

70.2 km ESE from the epicenter [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) (reported by our app)

Brown Bowish / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Rattle, Shake / 2-5 sec: Horizontal shaking for 5 sec followed by 3 more ground characteristics later

periscope / very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds

brown buhiash / very weak vibration (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds: bed shaking and fan too

periscope / moderate vibration (MMI V) / rattling, shaking / 10-15 seconds

Beni Bayish / Moderate Vibration (MMI V)

Bani Ansar / Weak shaking (MMI III) / 2-5 s: shaking

