Bitcoin, Ethereum and Other Major Cryptocurrencies Brace for $2.1 Trillion Earthquake After Extreme Price Swings





Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies have seen a violent return to volatility over the past two weeks with the cryptocurrency market combined losing and then gaining about $300 billion (Sign up now to Forbes CryptoAsset & Blockchain Advisor and find out which cryptocurrency is poised for a 1,000% gain).

The price of Bitcoin, which is currently comfortably trading around the psychological level of $40,000 per bitcoin, is still significantly lower than the peak of $65,000 set in April.

Now, amid reports that institutional investors are preparing to re-enter the bitcoin and cryptocurrency market, a new law in Germany will allow institutional investors who currently manage 1.8 trillion euros ($2.1 trillion) to invest in bitcoin and cryptocurrencies for the first time.

Subscribe now to CryptoCodex – Join the tens of thousands of other people who receive the CryptoCodex newsletter every day. We help you understand the world of bitcoin and cryptocurrency, hitting your inbox at 7 AM EST

More Forbes Crypto Price Prediction: Bitcoin Could Be Left in the Dust by Ethereum in 2021

The price of Bitcoin has fluctuated significantly over the past week, with Bitcoin trading across the $10,000 range. … [+] Meanwhile, Ethereum and other major cryptocurrencies have bounced violently.

AFP via Getty Images

The so-called Spezialfonds, available only to institutional investors such as pension companies and insurance companies, will be able to invest up to 20% of their holdings in Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies starting Monday.

“Most funds will initially remain well below the 20% mark,” Tim Kreutzmann, a crypto-asset expert at BVI, the German fund industry body, told Bloomberg, which first broke the news. “On the one hand, institutional investors such as insurance companies have strict regulatory requirements for their investment strategies. On the other hand, they should also invest in cryptocurrencies.”

Earlier this week, about $2.5 billion worth of bitcoin was moved from crypto exchanges including Coinbase, Kraken and Binance, according to market data provider Glassnode in what CNBC described as a “signal that institutional investors are moving away from the sidelines.”

Glassnode data shows that around 63,000 bitcoins have been moved from major exchanges.

“Trading activity has been higher than what we’ve seen recently,” Jeremy Welch, chief product officer of US-based bitcoin and cryptocurrency exchange Kraken, said in comments sent via Twitter DM. …if the narrative is correct, it may eventually prove to be very positive for price relative to the crypto space.”

CryptoCodex – Free daily newsletter for cryptocurrency enthusiasts. We help you understand the world of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies every day

More Forbes Crypto Price Predictions: Bitcoin Will ‘Exceed’ the Dollar by 2050 and Rise to $66,000 by End of 2021

Bitcoin price has regained some of its lost gains since the massive sell-off during April and May that… [+] It wiped out more than $1 trillion from the Bitcoin and cryptocurrency market subscribers and sent Ethereum and other tokens into free fall.

Queen Piece

The recent surge in the price of bitcoin was kicked off by reports that online retail giant Amazon plans to roll out support for bitcoin and cryptocurrency as early as this year. The company denied the City AM report but said it was “exploring what [crypto support] It could look like the Amazon.”

“Regardless of [Amazon adoption] Embodied or not, the point is that institutional and corporate adoption remains one of the market-moving narratives.”

.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/billybambrough/2021/07/30/bitcoin-ethereum-and-other-major-cryptocurrencies-are-braced-for-a-21-trillion-earthquake-after-extreme-price-swings/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos