Five things we’d love to see when the Sounders host Earthquakes





It would be ridiculous to suggest that the Seattle Sounders are in a real slump now after losing two of their last three games. But this is perhaps the worst stretch of results they have endured in a season in which they spent most of them leading the Ansar Shield race. In addition to these two losses, the Sounders have been 2-2-2 in their last six overall and 2-1-3 in their last six on home soil, although only two of these opponents have been playoffs.

San Jose Earthquakes presents a good opportunity to get things back in the right direction.

The Quakes entered this game without a win at 11 – a streak that began when the Sounders beat them at their last meeting – and have not beaten the Sounders since 2015.

This is what we hope to see:

The Sounders are not used to losing at home especially due to multiple goals. Sunday’s 3-1 loss to Sporting KC lost a 15-game streak unbeaten and was the first time in Brian Schmitzer’s tenure as MLS coach that his team had lost by more than one goal at home, in 96 games. You have to go back to 2007 to find the last time a Schmetzer-trained Sounders side lost in any league by at least two goals at what is now Lumen Field. The best way to put that loss in the rearview mirror is to come back to win, and earthquakes are a great candidate to start that off.

We don’t talk much about it, but it’s worth noting that there’s a trophy at stake. The Heritage Cup, in the words of the organizers, is not so much a “competition” cup as it is an acknowledgment of the teams’ shared history since the days of the NFL. It’s somewhat funny that The Earthquakes took the trophy last year despite losing the season series 11-2 on aggregate and not winning any of the three inter-team meetings after the organizers decided to award it during the MLS is Back tournament. (The Sounders’ hosting of their Heritage game last week and honoring Jimmy Gabriel, who also coached the Earthquakes, probably speaks volumes about how important this special trophy is to the organization.) It’s always good and the Sounders have done so massively over the years. The Sounders are currently running 14 games unbeaten against the Quakes. Let’s continue with that.

Now you know all about how Matias Almeida uses a man defense system that aims, in the words of Sounders goalkeeper Stephan Cleveland, to wreak havoc. It can be uncomfortable to play against her, even when there is consistent success against her. Traditionally, Sounders beat this system with a clever off-the-ball movement and inserting passes where you want your teammate to be, not where you are. At the first meeting this year, the Sounders were forced to alternate heavily on their lineup and were knocked out at 3-4-3. I suspect this game will be closer to full force. It would be great to see how they match up.

It’s strange to think that at this point last year, Alex Roldan had gone over a year without starting an MLS match. Now, he is a seasoned international player whose value is indisputable to the Ansar Shield contender. While Brian Schmitzer has joked that Roldan will need to reclaim his starting point, the new El Salvador international is virtually certain to return to the right wing. Roldan was one of El Salvador’s best players in the Gold Cup, and even won the Man of the Match award for his defensive efforts against Mexico. Based on Roldan’s trajectory over the past year, it hardly seems odd to say his best days may still be to come.

The Sounders should be a little closer to full force in this game, with Alex Roldan and Will Bruin returning. But with Abdoulaye Sissoko likely out, that will likely leave the door open for at least another week of “extreme hardship” signings on the roster. Hopefully, this will be the last time the Sounders will need to take such action, but it’s also another chance for one of these players to show that they are worthy of a first-team contract. Alex Villanueva and Obed Vargas appear to be the two players currently closest to earning the final domestic player’s place on the roster. It would be great if the Sounders were in a position to give them another look.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sounderatheart.com/2021/7/30/22600909/five-things-seattle-sounders-san-jose-earthquakes The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos