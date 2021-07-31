Earthquake Info: Light Mag. 3.2 earthquake – 2.2 miles southwest of Redlands, San Bernardino County, California, USA, Friday, July 30, 2021, 5:59 pm (GMT-7)





An earthquake measuring 3.2 on the Richter scale, at a depth of 15 km

Jul 31 01:01 UTC: First to report: VolcanoDiscovery two minutes later. Jul 31 01:02: data updates from EMSC being used Jul 31 01:02: data updates from USGS being used

Updated Saturday, July 31, 2021, 01:06

Magnitude 3.2 earthquake strikes Redlands, San Bernardino County, California, USA

3.2 earthquake July 30 5:59 pm (GMT -7)

The US Geological Survey reported a 3.2-magnitude earthquake in the United States near Redlands, San Bernardino County, California, just 7 minutes ago. The earthquake occurred on the afternoon of Friday, July 30, 2021 at 5:59 p.m. local time at a shallow depth of 9.3 miles. The exact size, center, and depth of the earthquake may be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review the data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their report. The EMSC, which listed it as a magnitude 3.2 earthquake as well. Cities or towns close to the epicenter where a very weak earthquake may have been felt include Redlands (population 71,000), located two miles from the epicenter, Colton (pop). (population 322,400) is 12 miles away, and Fontana (population 207,500) is 13 miles away. In Anaheim (which is 350,700 people, 43 miles away), people may not have felt the earthquake.

Date and time: Jul 31, 2021 00:59:29 UTC – local time at the epicenter: Friday, July 30, 2021 5:59 PM (GMT -7) Size: 3.2 Depth: 15.0 km Latitude/Longitude: 34.03533°N / 117.2115°W (San Bernardino, California, USA) Nearest volcano: Lake Lavik (96 km/60 mi) Nearby towns and cities: 3 km (2 mi) southwest of Redlands (population: 71,000) -> See Earthquakes nearby! 10 km (6 mi) ESE of Colton (population: 54,600) -> See nearby earthquakes! 10 km (6 mi) south of Highland (population: 54,900) -> See nearby earthquakes! 11 km (7 mi) southeast of San Bernardino (population: 216,100) -> See nearby earthquakes! 11 km (7 mi) north of Moreno Valley (population: 204,200) -> See nearby earthquakes! 17 km (10 mi) ESE of Rialto (population: 103,100) -> See nearby earthquakes 19 km (12 mi) from Riverside (population: 322,400) -> See nearby earthquakes! 22 km (13 mi) from Fontana (population: 207,500) -> See nearby earthquakes! 69 km (43 mi) ENE of Anaheim (population: 350,700) -> See nearby earthquakes! 635 km (394 mi) south of Sacramento (population: 490,700) -> See nearby earthquakes! Primary data source: USGS (US Geological Survey) Rated released energy: 4 x 109 Joules (1.11 MWh, equivalent to 0.951 tons of TNT) More information

If you felt this earthquake (or if you were near the epicenter), please share your experience and submit a short “I felt it” report! Other users would love to hear about it, and also if you didn’t feel the earthquake despite being in the area, please report it! Your contribution is also valuable for seismology, earthquake risk analysis, and mitigation efforts. You can use your device’s location or a map to indicate where you are during the earthquake. Thanks! Data on the same earthquake was reported by different agencies

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more you can trust the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

Mag.DepthLocationSource 3.215 kmGREATER LOS ANGELES AREA, CALIF.USGS unknownn/aNear Riverside, California, USA VolcanoDiscovery 3.215 km4km SW of Redlands, CAEMSC User reports on this earthquake (12)

Rubidoux, Riverside, CA (15.4 km from the WSW epicenter) [Map] / Very weak (MMI II) / Single side vibration / 1-2 seconds: I tilt my hand on the kitchen counter and the table vibrates very quickly for a second or two.

Yucaipa (11.6 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / I don’t feel (reported by our app)

Riverside (13.4 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds

San Bernardino, CA / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds: I heard it before I felt the shaking.

river banks / weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / very short

Riverside / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single side vibration / 1-2 seconds

Weak shaking/river (MMI III)

Riverside, CA / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / Single head bump / 1-2 seconds: I was sitting in my office in the California Baptist University (CBU) School of Business building when the tremor struck. I thought it was a big truck passing by but it kept going.

Riverside California. (27.6 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / 1-2 sec: small break point at the bottom. (reported by our app)

Eastfall vibration / Weak (MMI III) / Single side vibration / 2-5 seconds

25.7 km from the epicenter [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / Single head bump / 1-2 seconds (reported by our app)

Moreno Valley (11 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single side vibration / Very short

