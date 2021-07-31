Rescue the Good Samaritans Orca on Prince of Wales Island, Alaska





Good Samaritans tried to keep a killer whale hydrated by pouring water on the animal after it was stranded on an Alaskan island this week, according to reports.

The Anchorage Daily News reported that a 20-foot-tall orca was stuck on rocks off the coast of Prince of Wales Thursday morning, apparently injured and making the calls the animals are famous for.

The report said the crew of a passing ship pumped water on the ashore whale, which also received assistance from passersby on foot and from the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration.

The huge mammals were finally able to float away when the tide came in later that afternoon.

“The officer and soldiers reported that the whale was a bit sluggish at first, and limp slightly before swimming away,” National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) spokeswoman Julie Spiegel told the newspaper.

It is said that Orca was stranded when stuck in the island’s rocks. Daniel Johnson There is no indication whether the recent 8.2-magnitude Alaskan earthquake triggered Orca Beach. NOAA Fisheries / Captain Chance St

The ship M/V Steadfast first reported the presence of the whale 4-5 feet above the tide line, according to KTUU. The Steadfast crew used a seawater pump to keep the animal and birds hydrated, KTUU reported. People jumped on foot to help, too, photos posted on social media show.

Experts estimate a whale’s lifespan at 13 years, Danielle Johnson

A photo posted by Twitter user Tara Nelson showed people standing around the whale on the beach throwing water from buckets.

“My niece Aaron is here and found this stranded orca several miles from here,” she wrote.

In all my years here, I’ve never heard of anything like, ‘I have to wonder if 8.2 #Earthquake is to blame. NOAA is on its way to trying to save it.”

A spokeswoman for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said there was no evidence linking Wednesday’s earthquake to Whale Beach.

In the end, the officers asked the good Samaritans to stay away for their own safety and to reduce the stress of the whale, according to the publication.

Experts identified the whale as T146D, which has been under observation and has an estimated lifespan of 13 years, according to a KRBD report.

